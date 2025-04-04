April Showers Bring High Waters: Prepare for Spring Floods

Now’s the time to prepare for spring storms. Kentucky and West Virginia have already faced floods this year, and much of the Midwest and South are under flood threats this week.

Whether you’re dealing with melting snow, thunderstorms or an urban stream, flooding can happen anywhere. Here’s how to:

Know when a flood’s coming.

Know what to do.

Know you’re protected.

Know when: Set up multiple ways to receive weather alerts

On TV: Tune in to local news or weather channels.

Tune in to local news or weather channels. On the radio: Look for a hand-crank or battery-operated radio in case the power goes out. Then visit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Radio Station Search to find your local NOAA Weather station, which broadcasts alerts and forecasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Look for a hand-crank or battery-operated radio in case the power goes out. Then visit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Weather Radio Station Search to find your local NOAA Weather station, which broadcasts alerts and forecasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On your smartphone: Download the FEMA App to get real-time alerts for up to five locations nationwide. Your area may also have its own alert service. To sign up, visit your town or county website, or call your fire or police department’s non-emergency line.



What the alerts mean

An advisory or statement means a hazard, like a flood or thunderstorm, is expected.

or means a hazard, like a flood or thunderstorm, is expected. A watch means a hazard is coming and may be more serious.

means a hazard is coming and may be more serious. A warning means a hazard is almost here – take action now.

Know what to do: Stay safe during the storm

“When thunder roars, go indoors.”

Go inside when you hear thunder – and wait 30 minutes after the last thunderclap before you go back outside. Seek shelter in a building with four walls or a hardtop vehicle. A picnic shelter or convertible will not stop a lightning bolt: it could strike the open side of a shelter and will go right through a cloth convertible top.



“Turn around, don’t drown.”

If you find a flooded street, take an alternate route. Just one foot of water can sweep your car away – and six inches can sweep you away if you try to walk out.

We say these clichés for a reason: Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when someone drives into flood waters, and almost 84% of people killed by lightning in the U.S. are outdoors when they’re struck. By taking a few minutes to be safe, we can prevent these tragedies.

Pay attention

Once you’re home, monitor the local news, weather reports and your emergency alerts.

If ordered to evacuate, leave immediately. Take critical supplies, medicines and documents with you, and remember not to wade or drive through floodwaters – even if they’re not moving now, they could contain debris or sewage.

If you can’t get out, call emergency services and wait on the highest floor of your building. Never climb into a closed attic in case the water rises above the door. Only get on the roof if necessary, and if you do, take a flashlight so rescuers can see you.

Know you’re protected: Get flood insurance

Even if you do everything right, most homeowners’ and renters’ insurance doesn’t cover floods. A separate flood insurance policy closes that gap. Policies take 30 days to activate, so now’s the time to look!

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program offers policies for homeowners, renters and businesses in over 23,000 communities nationwide. You can get covered through your current insurance company, or find a new provider by visiting FloodSmart.gov/flood-insurance-provider or calling (877) 336-2627.

Wherever you live, if it rains, it can flood. Visit FloodSmart.gov or ready.gov/floods for more ways to get ready now.