Wild Horse Photographer Brings Visibility to American Mustangs

Goliath by photographer, Maria Marriott Regal by photographer, Maria Marriott Wild horse photographer, Maria Marriott, photographing a herd of wild mustangs.

Photographer, Maria Marriott, uses photographic art to bring awareness to the American wild horses

In the mustangs we see family bonds, resilience in overwhelming hardship, and a quest for freedom… traits that we value as Americans.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through her award-winning photographic art , Maria Marriott seeks to bring awareness to the difficult situation facing wild horses on America’s public lands.According to Marriott, art is one of the best ways to make the general public aware of important issues. “Many people aren’t even aware that there are still wild horses on our public lands, especially throughout the Western states; let alone that each year they lose more and more of the area they inhabit. I think that art, because it is both visual and emotional, can help people think about this important issue in a different way.”Acknowledging the complexities of the issue, including the need to maintain a manageable population level for the lands where the wild horses live, Marriott believes that more can be done to protect the freedom of the mustangs. “Although several solutions have been proposed to keep herd populations at manageable levels, they are not yet widely deployed. But roundups of the wild horses, which then face a life of captivity instead of freedom, are not a good answer - especially for the horses, but also from a budgetary perspective.”There are several organizations that advocate on behalf of the American wild horses, nationally as well as locally, and organizations that train captured mustangs for adoption. But to prevent roundups in the first place, Marriott believes that the American public needs to become more aware of, and identify emotionally with, the wild horses in order to push for broader solutions.“Over the past 8 years, I have travelled throughout the Western states photographing wild horses. Spending so much time observing them has made me realize how closely they embody the American spirit. In the mustangs we see family bonds, resilience in overwhelming hardship, and a quest for freedom… traits that we value as Americans.”Marriott’s photography has been featured in publications and galleries around the world, including Cowboys & Indians, Neoque Magazine Italy, and White Wall Gallery Greece, amongst others.Her hope is that as her work becomes more visible, the difficult situation facing the wild horses is what becomes prominent in her viewer’s minds, saying: “Without awareness, better solutions are not developed. And without better solutions, this issue cannot be solved. I’m hoping to be a small part of bringing awareness to this bigger issue.” About Maria Marriott : Maria Marriott is an award-winning photographer, originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, now based in Nevada. She is best known for several wild horse photography series presenting the rugged beauty of the American wild horses. Her multi-year project following and photographing wild mustangs across the Western states has allowed her a platform to bring attention to the pressing issues faced by these American icons. She works with several nonprofit organizations committed to the preservation and safety of mustangs and equine therapy.

