Governor Abbott Congratulates Nacogdoches As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 4 - April 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Nacogdoches on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Nacogdoches’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.



“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of the state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Nacogdoches and Visit Nacogdoches on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”



“As the State Representative for House District 11, I am proud to serve the city of Nacogdoches, the oldest town in Texas and the Garden Capital of Texas,” said Representative Joanne Shofner. “Nacogdoches is a town with a wealth of history and beauty. Our city attracts visitors from across the state and around the nation. Tourism has a huge economic impact for Nacogdoches. Visitors come to see The Eyes of Father Margil Site and Trail, Old Stone Fort Museum, Sterne-Hoya House Museum and Library, and the Stephen F. Austin Gardens, as well as many other gems around the area. Thank you to Governor Abbott and his team for recognizing our city as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community. The hospitality of our constituents, along with the business community, deserves all accolades for achieving this prestigious designation.”



“As the mayor of Nacogdoches, and owner of a business that has been thriving for over 60 years, it is my honor to celebrate a milestone that reaffirms what we’ve always known—Nacogdoches is a place where history, culture, and community come together to create an unforgettable experience for visitors and residents alike,” said Nacogdoches Mayor Randy Johnson. “Becoming a Tourism Friendly Texas Community recognized by the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is not just an achievement, it’s a promise to continue sharing our rich heritage, warm hospitality, and vibrant local spirit with the world. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our businesses, organizations, and citizens who make Nacogdoches a destination worth exploring. The future of tourism in the Oldest Town in Texas has never looked brighter.”



“Earning the Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation is a proud moment for Nacogdoches,” said Nacogdoches City Manager Rick Beverlin. “This recognition highlights our commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for visitors while supporting the local businesses, attractions, and cultural experiences that make our city unique. Come and visit, and you’ll understand why Nac has been welcoming visitors for centuries; you’re invited to be part of that history with us. Tourism is a vital part of our economy, and this achievement reflects the hard work of our community partners, city staff, and residents who showcase the very best of Nacogdoches every day. We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to make our city a premier destination in Texas.”



“Tourism is the heartbeat of Nacogdoches, driving economic growth while preserving the rich history and charm that make our city special,” said Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau Board Chair Alex Ranc. “With 1.5 million visitors annually and over $77 million in direct traveler spending, it's clear that people love experiencing the oldest town in Texas. From our historic sites to our vibrant downtown and natural beauty, we welcome all who come to explore, relax, and connect with our community. Being recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community reaffirms our commitment to hospitality and showcasing all that Nacogdoches has to offer.”



The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.



The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.