S. 244, ROUTERS Act

S. 244 would require the Department of Commerce to study the national security risks and cybersecurity vulnerabilities posed by consumer routers, modems, and devices that combine a modem and a router that are designed, manufactured, or supplied by an organization owned or controlled by North Korea, China, Russia, or Iran. The bill also would require the department to report to the Congress on the results of the study.

Based on the cost of previous studies, CBO estimates it would cost $1 million over the

2025-2030 period to research and write the report. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Margot Berman. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.