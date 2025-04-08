The Military & Veterans Entertainment Awards (MVA Awards 2025)

Beverly Hills Hotel 9641 W Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military and Veterans (NEAAMV) Event Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025, 5:30 PM - 11 PM website: www.mvawards.org

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Military & Veterans Entertainment Awards (MVA Awards) – the nation’s most prestigious honorarium recognizing the extraordinary contributions of Veterans and military personnel in entertainment and media. Hosted by the National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military and Veterans (NEAAMV), the black tie event celebrates the unique intersection of service and artistry, honoring individuals whose work inspires patriotism, resilience, and unity.Military and Veteran communities from across the country will gather Saturday evening on May 24, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel to celebrate the inaugural Military & Veterans Entertainment Awards (MVA Awards) and the exceptional contributions of Veterans and active-duty service members in the entertainment industry. The event is part of Fleet Week which is a multi-day celebration of the nation's Sea Services, including active duty ship tours, military displays, and live entertainment.Hosted by the National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military and Veterans (NEAAMV) and presented this year by American Legion Ronald Reagan Palisades Post 283, supported and co-sponsored by True Religion Brand Jeans, New Dawn Treatment Centers, Ageless Life Institute, Heroes Linked, USS IOWA, Vet Stream TV, You Matter Not Alone, and III Worlds Management, LLC.This red-carpet gala will recognize Veterans, active-duty military personnel, and entertainment professionals whose work bridges the worlds of service and storytelling. The event is made possible thanks to the support of industry partners, including major studios, production teams, government agencies, military contractors, corporate sponsors, and Veteran advocacy organizations. Sponsorship Opportunities are still available.The evening will also spotlight the Veterans Media Advancement Scholarship initiative, NEAAMV’s flagship program dedicated to empowering Veterans pursuing careers in media and entertainment. Local and national media are invited to interview honorees, Veterans, and leaders of NEAAMV to discuss the organization’s mission of celebrating service and artistry.The red-carpet event provides an opportunity for:● Veterans, active-duty military personnel, industry leaders, and community supporters come together to celebrate the contributions of Veterans and Military Service Members in entertainment.● Recognition of honorees whose work has profoundly impacted the entertainment industry while honoring the legacy of service and resilience.● Exclusive insights during a special discussion about the evolving role of Veterans in media and storytelling.About NEAAMV:The National Entertainment Awards Academy for Military and Veterans (NEAAMV) is a newly established 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headed by the CEO and Commander of the Ronald Reagan American Legion Post 283, Joe Ramirez USMC Veteran, and is dedicated to celebrating the extraordinary contributions of military personnel, Veterans, and entertainment professionals who honor their legacy. Through programs like the Veterans Media Advancement Scholarships and the annual MVA Awards Gala, NEAAMV bridges the worlds of service and artistry to inspire patriotism, resilience, and unity.

