UC Berkeley Students Get Inside Look into Careers in the Court System

Students in a UC Berkeley program that enables students to gain insight and experience into professional environments got a front row seat to learn about careers in California's court system.

On July 16 and 18, the Judicial Council hosted a group of students from the Cal Job Shadow Program to help them explore career pathways, build their professional network, and learn how to apply their academic majors through connecting with professionals with a similar background. The job shadow program is co-sponsored by UC Berkeley Career Engagement and the Cal Alumni Association.

UC Berkeley Students Hear From Council and Court Staff

The July event marked the first time the Judicial Council has participated in the Cal Job Shadow Program, a short-term externship that can last from one day to two weeks through remote, in-person, or hybrid experiences.

The council’s Administrative Director Shelley Curran welcomed the student cohort, and throughout the day, participating council staff members spoke about their work and why they chose to work in public service. Council staff delivered presentations on the judicial branch and legislative process, collaborative courts, and language access to the courts.

Court staff from the San Francisco Superior Court also visited with students, providing insight on how data analytics informs court operations. Students also heard from court staff from the superior courts in Fresno, Placer, Kern, and Riverside counties, who participated in a virtual mediation role play with members from the council's Center for Families, Children, and the Courts.

The student group toured the California Supreme Court and learned more about how cases get to the high court. Students also got a peek into the California Judicial Center Library to learn more about the vast resources and information available on the court system.

The group attended the July 18 Judicial Council business meeting, and some council staff mentors offered additional shadowing over the week, giving students more opportunities to observe day-to-day activities and complete small projects.

Job Shadow Program Opens Students to New Post-Grad Possibilities

The Cal Job Shadow Program matches interested students to shadow organizations based on their educational and career interests. One incoming senior, Li Wan, is a data science major, but her interests were two-fold. "I'm an international re-entry student from China and I'm interested in how things work in the U.S.," said Wan. "It's why I was interested in this program: to learn more about data analytics in the courts and how the courts work to help society."

For others like incoming senior Layla Goldberg, the opportunity gave her areas to consider prior to possibly applying for law school. "I've always pictured myself in the courts going to trial for my defendants, but I haven't 100 percent decided yet," said Goldberg. "I want to explore government affairs during my gap year. I've always been in nonprofit work in the past, but seeing what the Judicial Council is doing as a government entity has been exciting."

Even for those with public service experience like incoming junior Citlaly Espino -- who worked at two congressional offices -- spending time with the Judicial Council opened her eyes to new opportunities. "I feel like my options in public service are so much broader than I expected," said Espino. "I can be in so many roles that I didn't know existed."

