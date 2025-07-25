Pass Rates on February 2025 California Bar Exam Soar for State-Accredited Law Schools

(Subscription required) Pass rates on the February 2025 bar exam skyrocketed for students of California-accredited law schools, with success percentages at some campuses increasing by five- or even 10-fold, according to statistics released this month by the State Bar of California.

