Province takes action to improve wildfire resiliency, enhance forest stewardship

CANADA, April 4 - The Province is taking action to adapt B.C.’s forests to ensure long-term sustainability and good-paying jobs by enlisting BC Timber Sales (BCTS) to play a larger role in reducing wildfire risk and enhancing forest and community resilience through its operations.

This work is increasingly urgent given the threat of sector-specific tariff threats coming from the United States.

“The U.S. President is threatening our softwood lumber industry even more than the Americans already have with their unfair duties on our products,” said Premier David Eby. “Tariffs and duties drive up the cost of housing in the states and will cost jobs on both sides of the border. We stand with forestry workers, and this is just one of many actions we are taking to support the forestry industry as we get through this.”

BCTS manages forest harvesting on more than 20% of B.C.’s public land. In January 2025, the Ministry of Forests initiated a review of BCTS, undertaken by an expert task force, to create pathways for a stronger, more resilient forestry sector. A progress update was announced at the Council of Forest Industries convention on Friday, April 4, 2025.

“We have all witnessed the impacts of wildfire on B.C.’s communities, and we are uniting all parts of my ministry to tackle this challenge head on,” said Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests. “Feedback from the review has made it clear: BCTS is more than just a market-pricing system. It has the expertise and the tools to play a bigger role in active forest management and addressing climate change, and British Columbians want to see that happen.”

BCTS will work shoulder to shoulder with all divisions within the Ministry of Forests, including the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), local communities, First Nations and industry partners to:

reduce fuel loads in high-risk areas;

remove health-damaged trees to improve recreational site safety and ecosystem resilience;

expand the use of commercial thinning to maintain forest health while supplying fibre to the market;

rehabilitate rangelands to restore productive landscapes; and

strengthen its partnership with BCWS to expand the use of prescribed fire as a key forest-management tool.

As this work progresses, the Province will determine how an expanded role for BCTS fits into a broader strategy to protect communities from wildfire and support healthy, resilient forests that meet the needs of people in British Columbia.

During the Council of Forest Industries conference in Prince George, the Premier and minister of forests outlined government’s goal to have forest and wildfire salvage permits turned around in 25 days instead of 40. To address the cost of transporting B.C.’s wood products to market, the Premier also announced the approval of the nine-axle lumber truck and trailer combination for use on some logging routes in B.C.

Government is also committed to improving infrastructure projects in the province to get more B.C. goods, such as lumber, to international markets. As the Province continues to build the schools, hospitals and facilities people need, there is a renewed commitment to explore every opportunity to build with B.C. wood.

Learn More:

To learn more about the review of BC Timber Sales, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/bc-timber-sales/economic-prosperity/bcts-review