Nearly 40 new shelter spaces open in Williams Lake

CANADA, August 6 - People experiencing homelessness in Williams Lake have access to additional shelter spaces with the opening of Roots on First.

“We know there’s an urgent need for more shelter spaces in Williams Lake to make sure the community is strong and safe for both people and businesses,” said Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “By bringing people indoors into a safe, stable environment with more support, we’re helping them move toward healthier, fulfilling lives.”

The Province, through BC Housing, provided $3.2 million to create Roots on First, a new shelter that offers safe and supportive indoor spaces for 38 people experiencing homelessness in Williams Lake. This includes funding for fire safety, a repurposed interior and additional washroom and shower facilities. The Province will also provide approximately $2 million in annual operating funding for the facility.

The new, year-round shelter is located in a two-storey building at 98 1st Ave. South, expanding on the existing 20 shelter spaces at the Hamilton Hotel by adding 18 new spaces, for a total of 38 spaces. Fifteen people who were staying at the Hamilton Hotel will also move into the new Roots on First shelter. While the new shelter was being built, guests temporarily stayed at the Cariboo Friendship Society.

Roots on First began welcoming guests into the shelter in early July 2025. The Canadian Mental Health Association-Cariboo Chilcotin Branch (CMHA-CC), which has managed the shelter at the hotel, is operating the new location.

“The City of Williams Lake welcomes the new shelter supporting those experiencing homelessness,” said Surinderpal Rathor, mayor of Williams Lake. “We appreciate CMHA-CC’s efforts and this location will enhance its operations. Thanks to BC Housing for its collaborative approach and ongoing commitment to proactive housing and operational solutions that benefit our community as we move forward together.”

The new shelter offers services that could not be provided in the previous hotel setting, including daily meals, laundry and shower facilities, storage for belongings, more space for rest and privacy, and staff who can connect them to health and social support. It also includes an overdose-prevention site to ensure the safety of any resident who may be using substances and to prevent public substance use in the community.

“At CMHA-CC, our goal is to offer more than shelter,” said Tereena Donahue, executive director at CMHA. “We strive to create a space where people feel safe, supported and connected to the community. We’re proud to work with BC Housing and local partners to help people in Williams Lake move forward with dignity and hope.”

While shelters provide immediate relief to people experiencing homelessness, they are not a long-term solution to the homelessness crisis. Through the Belonging in BC homelessness plan, it is government’s goal to help people move into permanent, stable housing.

Since 2017, the Province has more than 93,250 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including 75 homes in Williams Lake.

Quick Facts:

The shelter spaces at the Hamilton Hotel were an emergency COVID-19 response.

Roots on First, built with people’s needs in mind, is expanding and improving services for people experiencing homelessness.

The 38 beds at Roots on First are in addition to the 30 beds at the Cariboo Friendship Society at 99 Third Ave. in Williams Lake, bringing the total number of shelter spaces in the community to 68.

Learn More:

