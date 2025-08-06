Kitsumkalum First Nation initiates Treaty ratification campaign

CANADA, August 6 - Kitsumkalum First Nation has initiated a Treaty ratification campaign with a ratification date set for Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

On June 25, 2025, Chief Councillor Troy Sam of the Kitsumkalum First Nation announced the ratification date for the Kitsumkalum Treaty and Kitsumkalum Constitution as Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

The Kitsumkalum Treaty team will be engaging the Kitsumkalum people on the highest level over the next four months to ensure an informed vote. This is another step toward Kitsumkalum implementing the right to self-determination and realizing the vision of a better future for the Nation’s communities. If successfully ratified by all parties, the Treaty will constitutionally recognize Kitsumkalum First Nation’s Treaty rights to governance, harvesting, land ownership and resource management, as well as other rights and benefits.

In recent years, there have been significant and foundational shifts in policy and approach that have re-energized the Treaty negotiations process in B.C., including the finalization of the Recognition and Reconciliation of Rights Policy for Treaty Negotiations in 2019. These positive shifts reflect new approaches to negotiation in line with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Canada’s United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and the B.C. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

The close of negotiations signifies the renewal of the nation-to-nation relationship between the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia and Kitsumkalum First Nation. If ratified, the Treaty would facilitate the implementation of Kitsumkalum’s right to self-determination, socio-economic development and realize the Nation’s vision for a better future for its community members. The parties look forward to finalizing this important work and to seeing the positive change this historic agreement will bring to the members of Kitsumkalum First Nation.

Quotes:

Troy Sam, Chief Councillor, Kitsumkalum First Nation –

“I am excited to make the announcement today for a ratification date. Our Nation negotiated this treaty for over 30 years to get to this point. Our people will go to the polls on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, to cast a vote for their future! I acknowledge all the hard work and dedication from our leadership leading up to this announcement. We would not be here without them.”

Spencer Chandra Herbert, B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Thanks to the perseverance and commitment of the leadership of the Kitsumkalum First Nation, and the hard work of everyone at the Treaty table over many years, it’s now up to the people of Kitsumkalum to vote for their future. We look forward to continued good work with Kitsumkalum.”

Rebecca Alty, federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations –

“In beginning the process of ratifying their treaty today, the Kitsumkalum community has reached a major milestone on the path to self-determination. This important achievement is a testament to the community’s strength, vision and leadership. I encourage all Kitsumkalum community members to participate in this important process by asking questions, voting and making your voices heard.”

Learn More:

Ratification versions of Treaty and Constitution:

https://www.kitsumkalumtreaty.ca/ratification-version-documents/

Kitsumkalum Band: https://kitsumkalum.com/

Kitselas Treaty and Kitsumkalum Treaty Negotiations:

https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/kitselas-and-kitsumkalum-treaty-negotiations/

BC Treaty Commission: https://bctreaty.ca/

A backgrounder follows.