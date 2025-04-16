Strategic Renovations Help Toronto Homeowners Add $250K in Value

Aldo Udovicic of the (416) GET-ALDO Team – “Stronger than the market, faster than the closing date.” The official logo of the (416) GET-ALDO Team

The (416) GET-ALDO Team shows how targeted renovations helped a Toronto homeowner add $250K in value—proving there's untapped potential in every home.

In a market like Toronto, smart updates can make a big difference. Sellers who plan ahead are often the ones who profit most.” — Aldo Udovicic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent home renovation in the Greater Toronto Area has demonstrated the significant impact of strategic property upgrades. The (416) GET-ALDO Team, a group of real estate professionals with RE/MAX Crossroads Realty Inc., helped increase a local home’s market value by $250,000 through targeted improvements and careful project management.

Led by broker Aldo Udovicic, the team focuses on identifying underutilized features in residential homes and recommending strategic improvements. “We look at each property through the lens of what today’s buyers want—and where the highest return on investment is hiding,” said Udovicic. “Our role is to assess what changes could lead to the most value in today’s market.”

The property, which required extensive updates, included pet damage that had reached into the subfloor. Working with licensed professionals, the team coordinated a full transformation, including two redesigned kitchens, two updated bathrooms, and the creation of a legal basement apartment with ESA-certified electrical work.

Additional improvements involved installing engineered hardwood flooring, replacing the front window, repainting with modern finishes, upgrading doors and hardware, and enhancing the home’s exterior with new landscaping, repaired eaves, and a resurfaced driveway.

“These kinds of changes don’t just refresh the look—they improve functionality and make the property far more appealing to serious buyers,” said Udovicic. As more homeowners look to boost their property’s appeal and ROI before selling, teams like (416) GET-ALDO are stepping in with experience-driven strategies.

About the (416) GET-ALDO Team:

Aldo leads a highly skilled team of licensed professionals and administrators who handle every detail of your buying or selling experience. Proudly a part of RE/MAX Crossroads Realty Inc., the team operates from offices in Toronto, Markham, Whitby, and Scarborough, offering deep expertise in both residential and commercial real estate across the region—including the Toronto Scarborough area and Durham region—using a unique 209-step marketing strategy. Team members like Kelsey Reardon and Paul Gagnon add a personal, hands-on touch to every interaction, ensuring a smooth, successful journey. Experience the difference of working with real estate agents in Toronto who truly care.

For more information about Get Aldo and its team, please visit https://www.getaldo.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Aldo Udovicic

Founder & Broker of Record

(416) GET-ALDO

getaldonow@gmail.com

How We Added $250,000 to This Property!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.