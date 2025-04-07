Conserv Introduces the FR 430 SC Convertible Upright Freezer-Refrigerator

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conserv Appliance expands its lineup with the launch of the FR 430 SC Convertible Upright Freezer-Refrigerator, a versatile and compact storage solution designed to adapt to a range of living spaces. With a 4.3 cu. ft. capacity and dimensions of 43.3 x 20.7 x 21.3 inches (HxWxD), this unit provides ample storage while maintaining a space-saving footprint. Its convertible functionality allows users to seamlessly switch between freezer and refrigerator modes, offering flexibility for changing storage needs.

Designed for durability and efficiency, the FR 430 SC features a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish, ensuring a sleek appearance with minimal upkeep. Engineered to be garage-ready, it operates reliably in ambient temperatures ranging from 0°F to 110°F, making it a practical choice for basements, kitchens, garages, and more. The manual defrost system includes a built-in drain for easy maintenance, while adjustable legs, a reversible door, and a flush back design allow for seamless placement in tight spaces.

Pls check the product here - https://equatorappliances.com/product-detail.php?product=conserv-4.3cf-compact-upright-freezer-reversible-door-freestanding-110v-e-star-754-1978&category_id=19

Inside, the unit is equipped with two adjustable shelves and a pull-out drawer, providing organized storage for a variety of items. Engineered for quiet operation at 42dB, it is an ideal choice for shared living spaces. Certified by CSA and E-Star, and utilizing R600a refrigerant, the FR 430 SC ensures energy-efficient and environmentally friendly performance.

About Conserv Appliance

Conserv Appliance specializes in designing compact, high-performance appliances tailored for modern living. With a focus on efficiency, durability, and innovation, Conserv products offer practical solutions for homes, offices, and specialty spaces. For more information, visit www.ConservAppliance.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

