CultureAlly Launches Interactive California-Compliant Harassment Prevention Training

Practical, expert-led training that helps California employers meet legal requirements without sacrificing employee engagement.

This isn’t just checking a box. CultureAlly's training meets California’s legal standards and resonates with employees. It’s about making important conversations accessible, practical, and impactful.” — Ashley Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder, CultureAlly

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, CultureAlly announced the launch of its interactive, California-compliant anti-sexual harassment training. Designed specifically to help employers meet the state’s legal requirements, this instructor-led virtual training offers a scalable, engaging alternative to traditional compliance solutions.

Why CultureAlly?

Unlike many compliance options that rely solely on pre-recorded content, CultureAlly’s training is delivered live by expert facilitators who guide participants through real workplace scenarios, provide actionable strategies, and encourage meaningful dialogue. Each session can support up to 250 participants and concludes with individual certification, making compliance simpler, faster, and easier to manage.

“This isn’t just checking a box,” said Ashley Kelly, Founder and CEO of CultureAlly. “CultureAlly's training meets California’s legal standards and resonates with employees. It’s about making important conversations accessible, practical, and impactful.”

Training is available now and tailored to the needs of California-based organizations preparing for their annual compliance cycle. Sessions are scheduled virtually and designed to minimize the administrative burden—no chasing down logins or worrying about completion rates.

Partner with expert facilitators to make compliance meaningful and engaging. Reserve your spot today.

About CultureAlly

CultureAlly is a BIPOC- and woman-owned workplace inclusion company helping organizations build workplaces where people feel valued and included. We offer a full range of inclusive workplace solutions, including consulting, in-person and virtual training, and ConnectED—our proprietary eLearning platform. We’re committed to meaningful change, developing practical and effective strategies that help teams work better together, innovate, and grow.

For more information, visit cultureally.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.