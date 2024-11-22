Making DEI Accessible for All Workplaces: Meet ConnectED eLearning by CultureAlly

Flexible, DEI expert-designed training that empowers teams with impactful DEI learning—wherever they are, on their schedule.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, CultureAlly launched ConnectED, an interactive eLearning platform that transforms diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training into an accessible and impactful experience for organizations of all sizes.

“At CultureAlly, our mission is to make DEI accessible and actionable for every organization,” said Ashley Kelly, Founder and CEO of CultureAlly. “With ConnectED, we’ve created a resource that removes barriers to high-quality DEI education, empowering workplaces to build cultures where everyone thrives.”

Developed by a team of DEI specialists, ConnectED offers a growing library of modules covering foundational DEI topics, like anti-racism, implicit bias, cultural competency, inclusive hiring, and anti-harassment. The platform combines current research with real-world application, ensuring that employees not only learn but can immediately apply the strategies to their everyday work.

“ConnectED is more than just an eLearning platform. It’s a solution crafted by DEI experts, informed by the latest research, and designed to inspire real, lasting change,” Kelly added. “We’re excited to share this tool with organizations looking for impactful, continuous DEI engagement.”

Why ConnectED?

Organizations often face challenges in delivering consistent, meaningful DEI training. ConnectED addresses these issues with:

Expert-Led Content: Crafted by DEI professionals with lived and professional expertise.

Engaging Interactivity: Includes scenarios, gamification, and tools to ensure retention.

Accessible to All: Available in English and French, with AODA and WCAG compliance.

Flexible and Compatible: SCORM files integrate seamlessly into any LMS platform.

“ConnectED is designed to go beyond surface-level learning, providing tools and strategies that inspire meaningful conversations and encourage real workplace change,” said Kelly.

Start your free 7-day trial today and see how ConnectED can transform DEI learning in your workplace. Sign up now.

About CultureAlly

CultureAlly is a women and BIPOC-owned diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) firm that partners with organizations on a global scale. On a mission to help create workplaces where everyone thrives, CultureAlly offers a full suite of DEI solutions, including consulting services, in-person and virtual training sessions and ConnectED, its proprietary eLearning platform. Committed to empowering meaningful change, CultureAlly focuses on developing relevant and effective DEI strategies that create a lasting impact.

For more information, visit www.cultureally.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.