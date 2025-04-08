Judge declares mistrial in Grove Oak murder case after jury deadlocks a second time and Sullivan is to be tried again

What we have here is a challenge to the Alabama Stand Your Ground Law” — Tighe Patrick

JASPER, AL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keith Sullivan of Alabama was accused of fatally shooting his neighbor Gregory Bagwell in a case that drew public and media scrutiny. Sullivan’s defense has now entered a new phase.Central to his defense is a high-profile legal team spearheaded by Alabama Attorney Nicholas Sparks and bolstered by the expertise of the New York based firm of Raiser & Kenniff.In May 2023 Keith Sullivan, a respect music teacher, with no prior record found himself charged with the murder of his neighbor Gregory Bagwell. Bagwell was known locally for his erratic and dangerous behavior.Sullivan maintained that his actions were in self-defense under the Alabama “Stand Your Ground Law” however despite his insistence that he was protecting his home and family jurors struggled to reach a unanimous verdict in his murder trial and after days of lengthy testimony from eyewitness, law enforcement, and forensic experts the jury found itself deadlocked on both murder and manslaughter charges. The judge declared a mistrial a decision that now sets the stage for a retrial scheduled for October 2025.Nicholas Sparks, Attorney at LawJasper, AL 35502Office: 205-387-8282 Call or TextCell: 205-305-6350 Call or TextState of Alabama v. Keith Duane SullivanCase Number: 28-CC-2024-160Email: NicholasSparksLaw@gmail.comWebsite: https://nicksparks.com/ Raiser & Kenniff Attorneys At LawWebsite: https://www.raiserandkenniff.com/ Tighe PatrickSelf Defense Fund+1 682-238-8161info@selfdefensefund.netVisit us on social media:YouTube

The Murder Trial of Keith Sullivan Continues.

