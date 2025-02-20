Thomas Kenniff joins the SDF Attorney Nicholas Sparks to fight for Keith Sullivan in accused Alabama murder case

Famous NYC Attorney joins Alabama Attorney Nicholas Sparks to fight for Keith Sullivan in accused Alabama murder case.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raiser and Kenniff, PC, the legal team that represented New York’s Daniel Penny in his criminal negligence case and succeeded in getting an acquittal will assist the Alabama Attorney Nicholas Sparks defending Keith Sullivan who shot his “deranged” neighbor.Sullivan shot Gregory Bagwell in May 2023 after Bagwell showed up on his porch at 2 a.m. acting erratically. Sullivan’s defense claims Bagwell terrorized his neighbors for years. Community members called him “deranged.” Bagwell had a lengthy criminal history while Sullivan had never received so much as a speeding ticket.Also, Former Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell has joined the fight saying “You’ve got a person who has a known criminal record in a lot of these areas and It’s a classic case for stand your ground."Jamie Godwin, owner of a convenience store, in Grove Oak, and head of Grove Oak’s community watch, said "Greg Bagwell had a history of violent behavior and Bagwell had been a menace to the community at least since 2015 when he had the standoff with police. He bought gasoline at my store to only take it and burn his house down with it. I had to eventually ban him from the store because I felt unsafe.”Previous police reports confirm Bagwell had an array of charges leading up to the shooting including reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and arson.Sullivan, a music teacher with his own school in Guntersville, has been described as only kind and gentle by the Grove Oak community.Nicholas Sparks Self Defense Fund Alabama Attorney is a courtroom veteran and has tried jury cases across the State of Alabama. He is admitted to practice in all State and Federal Courts in Alabama. He is the lead Alabama Attorney defending Keith Sullivan with assistance from NYC Attorney Thomas Kenniff and Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell.Nicholas Sparks, Attorney at LawJasper, AL 35502Office: 205-387-8282 Call or TextCell: 205-305-6350 Call or TextState of Alabama v. Keith Duane SullivanCase Number: 28-CC-2024-160Email: NicholasSparksLaw@gmail.comWebsite: nicholassparkslaw.com

