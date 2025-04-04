Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that eight SUNY campuses are developing departments, centers, and institutes of AI and Society to engage diverse disciplines and communities, broaden AI development to prepare students for the future and advance the use of AI for the public good. Through this program, the state has provided $5 million in funding to foster collaboration across disciplines to promote inclusive AI research, to address ethical concerns in the use of AI, and to advance responsible data use.

“The progression of AI research in New York State is going to inspire other states to follow our path,” Governor Hochul said. “Investing in AI within the SUNY system is an investment in our students to expand their knowledge about what the future will bring. We are not just preparing students for AI – we’re shaping how AI serves society, ensuring it strengthens communities and our economy.”

Investments announced today will launch the following projects:

University at Albany- Launching a new AI & Society College & Research Center

Binghamton University- Creating the Institute for AI and Society

University at Buffalo- Creating the Department of AI and Society

SUNY Downstate- Establishing the Global Center for AI, Society and Mental Health

SUNY ESF- Establishing the Center for Artificial Intelligence, Society, and the Environment (AISE) (seed funding)

(seed funding) SUNY Poly- Developing an Institute for AI and Society (seed funding)

(seed funding) Stony Brook University- Creating the Department of Technology, AI and Society

Upstate Medical- Forming the AI for Health Equity, Analytics, and Diagnostics (AHEAD) Center (seed funding)

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, SUNY researchers, faculty, and students are leading the way in using AI to advance the public good. SUNY’s commitment to academic excellence includes making it possible for students from a wide range of disciplines to come together, explore new ideas, and develop the skills that will lead to lifelong success.”

SUNY Board Trustee Courtney Burke said, “As SUNY and the State of New York continue to invest in AI research for public good, these grants will allow our campuses a vital opportunity to expand their existing AI programs and further stretch the advantages of AI on and off campus. The SUNY Board of Trustees looks forward to witnessing the impact of this investment on each campus selected.”

SUNY is delivering on Governor Hochul’s vision of artificial intelligence for the public good. Projects are up and running at the first “alpha” phase of the Empire AI computing center, housed at University at Buffalo (UB) and Empire AI brings together researchers from SUNY’s four University Centers – the University at Albany, Binghamton University, UB, and Stony Brook University – as well as the City University of New York, Cornell University, Columbia University, New York University, the Flatiron Institute, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Governor Hochul’s FY2026 Executive Budget provides additional resources to expand Empire AI’s computing capacity and provide additional computing resources for SUNY researchers. Early SUNY projects include:

Binghamton University is conducting research on large language models and antisemitism on social media in order to detect hateful content. Another project is on 3D foundation models for high-throughput characterization of metal-organic frameworks for climate change applications.

is conducting research on large language models and antisemitism on social media in order to detect hateful content. Another project is on 3D foundation models for high-throughput characterization of metal-organic frameworks for climate change applications. A team at UB is working on a comprehensive solution to characterize and treat every disease.

is working on a comprehensive solution to characterize and treat every disease. Stony Brook University researchers have a project on transforming how vaccines are developed by creating an innovative AI-driven platform for antigen design.

In addition, SUNY has also updated its General Education Framework to incorporate AI as part of the Information Literacy core competency.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State is the heart of innovation, and thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, ESD is investing in the industries – like artificial intelligence – that will power the Empire State’s long-term economy. SUNY’s funding for dedicated departments to advance AI & Society will help ensure the benefits of this revolutionary technology are used to foster positive interdisciplinary collaboration and problem-solving, promote the public good, and support inclusive economic opportunity for all New Yorkers.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “Artificial intelligence is the technology of the future and its impact on society will be transformative in ways that we can only imagine. By providing funding to launch the Departments on AI and Society at eight different SUNY campuses, we guarantee that New York will be at the forefront of the development of AI and its subsequent research will be conducted in an ethical and responsible manner. I applaud Governor Hochul and Chancellor King for the first in the nation plan to ensure AI serves the public good.”

State Senator Kristin Gonzalez said, “Thank you to SUNY and Governor Hochul for reaffirming New York State’s commitment to advancing AI initiatives that serve the public good, ensuring ethical innovation and inclusive progress. I’m really excited for the insights and work from the new Departments of AI and Society that will help shape a future where technology enriches and strengthens communities.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “Through the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, SUNY Chancellor John King, and the State Legislature, New York State is leading the nation in ‘public purpose’ focused AI research and development. The Empire AI Consortium is an innovative model for prioritizing public benefit projects and research in AI development. SUNY has been a leader in AI for many years and is at the forefront of taking AI to the next level. We must continue to support funding for these initiatives.”

Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman said, “SUNY’s commitment to advancing artificial intelligence for the public good is a critical step in ensuring that emerging technologies are used responsibly and equitably. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, these investments in AI research and education will not only drive innovation but also help address pressing societal challenges – from combating online hate to improving healthcare solutions. With the rapid rise of AI, it is essential that we learn how to better understand and harness its potential to advance our state. I applaud Chancellor King and SUNY for fostering interdisciplinary collaboration that will prepare our students for the future while ensuring AI serves all communities fairly and ethically.”

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. Learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities.