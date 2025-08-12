Unplug And Play: Governor Hochul Announces $53 Million in Grants Available for Swimming Facilities Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the second round of the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) Initiative, making $53 million in capital grants available to municipalities and nonprofit organizations to expand access to safe swimming facilities across the state. At a time when extreme heat events are becoming more the norm, NY SWIMS provides competitive matching grants for the construction, renovation and improvement of swimming pools and natural swimming areas that will serve communities statewide. To date, NY SWIMS has awarded nearly $150M in capital grants to 37 projects across the state.

The NY SWIMS Initiative is overseen by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. At least $25 million of the available funding is reserved for projects in underserved communities, ensuring equitable access to safe swimming opportunities across New York.

“The NY SWIMS Initiative represents our commitment to getting people to put down their devices and spend time outdoors by ensuring every community across New York has the infrastructure needed to keep families safe while promoting physical activity and community connections,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will create lasting benefits for generations of New Yorkers.”

Eligible municipalities and nonprofit organizations can apply for grants ranging from $250,000 to $10 million for projects that expand swimming opportunities. Grant recipients must provide a 20-percent match toward total project costs. Eligible projects include the design, construction, renovation, or improvement of swimming facilities and related infrastructure such as bathhouses, public restrooms and accessibility features.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to administer the NY SWIMS Initiative, which addresses critical public safety needs while strengthening communities across New York State. These strategic investments in swimming infrastructure will provide safe recreational opportunities, support public health during extreme heat events, and create gathering spaces that bring neighbors together. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in prioritizing both community safety and quality of life through this vital program.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “This new round of NY SWIMS capital grants represents a major step forward in our commitment to equitable access to swimming options and water safety across New York. By investing in community pools and aquatic infrastructure, we’re creating more spaces for recreation and wellness while building stronger, healthier, and more connected communities. Our agency looks forward to working with DASNY on this capital funding and urges municipalities and not-for-profits to apply. The end result will benefit New Yorkers statewide.”

The NY SWIMS Round 2 Request for Applications and supporting materials are available on DASNY's website, where applicants can access comprehensive program information, eligibility requirements, and application materials. A webinar for potential applicants will be available September 3, 2025, with applications accepted from September 24 through October 30, 2025.

Grant awards will be announced no earlier than December 15, 2025, following a comprehensive review process that evaluates community need, project planning, impact, and viability. The program prioritizes projects that demonstrate clear public benefit, serve underserved communities, and show strong preparation for implementation.

To qualify for funding, applicants must demonstrate site control, provide detailed project budgets with supporting documentation, and show evidence of committed matching funds. Nonprofit organizations must obtain prequalification status through New York State's Statewide Financial System prior to application submission.

The NY SWIMS Initiative supports projects that create new swimming facilities or significantly improve existing ones, helping communities address both recreational needs and climate resilience. Eligible improvements include swimming pools, natural swimming areas, required safety amenities, and accessibility enhancements that expand community access to these vital facilities.

State Senator Jose Serrano said, “The second round of the New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) Initiative is a vital investment for municipalities and nonprofit organizations to expand access to safe swimming facilities across the state. Improved access to local recreational facilities such as swimming pools can provide many physical and mental health benefits for New Yorkers. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation, I firmly believe NY SWIMS will provide needed access to safe swimming for communities that have historically lacked viable swimming pools close to home. Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and my colleagues in government for working to maintain and expand this important initiative.”

Governor Hochul’s Unplug and Play Initiative

The Governor's Unplug and Play initiative earmarks $100 million for the construction and renovation of community centers through the Build Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS); $67.5 million for the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative helping New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds; and an additional $90 million for the continuation of the Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative including $50 million for a competitive grant program supporting municipalities in the renovation and construction of swimming facilities and $40 million for other swimming-based investments.

Additionally, “Get Offline, Get Outside” is an initiative launched by Governor Hochul to promote physical and mental health by encouraging kids and families to put down their screens, take a break from social media, enjoy recreation and the outdoors, and put their mental and physical health first.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 88 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.

About DASNY

Founded in 1944, DASNY is New York State's capital project development authority. It finances and constructs sustainable and resilient science, health and education institutions that help New York thrive. It is one of the largest issuers of tax-exempt bonds in the nation with an outstanding bond portfolio of approximately $60.1 billion as of March 31, 2025. DASNY is also a prolific public builder with a construction pipeline of approximately 1,000 projects valued at more than $13 billion as of March 31, 2025. To learn more about DASNY, visit www.dasny.org.