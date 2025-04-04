SNP Alliance Statement on the Senate Confirmation of CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz

Special Needs Plan Alliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Special Needs Plan Alliance is a bipartisan organization representing 70% of all Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans (SNPs), Institutional SNPs, Chronic Condition SNPs, Dual SNPs, and is the only organization exclusively representing SNPs. The Alliance's SNP membership provides coverage and related services to five million of the seven million SNP enrollees nationally. To view a map of our membership and SNP coverage, please visit the Alliance's website, here The Special Needs Plan Alliance appreciates Dr. Oz's focus on persons with complex chronic conditions, as well as Medicare Advantage, and looks forward to working with him and his leadership team on Medicare Advantage specialty managed care for our nation's most complex and high need beneficiaries. Mike Cheek, President & CEO of the Special Needs Plan Alliance stated, "We congratulate Dr. Oz on his confirmation as CMS Administrator. As a physician, as well as with his Medicare Advantage knowledge, he is well positioned to address the needs of growing numbers of high need, low-income elders and young persons with disabilities. Between 2025 and 2030, the proportion of older adults age 85 and older will increase by 22% and an additional 30% between 2025 and 2030. We look forward to working with him on building upon the solid SNP infrastructure currently in place to meet the growing need with forward thinking solutions-oriented policy."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.