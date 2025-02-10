Special Needs Plan Alliance - Comment Letter for the CY 2026 Advance Notice

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 10, the Special Needs Plan Alliance (SNP Alliance) submitted its comments on the Medicare Advantage (MA) Calendar Year 2026 Advance Notice , CMS' proposed payment update for all MA plans, including SNPs. In keeping with its role as a thought-leadership organization, the SNP Alliance offers insights balancing payment policy input as well as quality recommendations. In particular, Mike Cheek, President & CEO, noted, "We appreciate CMS' hard work on the Advance Notice and hope policymakers will note the potential cumulative impacts of various payment proposals on SNPs. Some payment proposals will impact all MA while some are SNP-specific impacts. While, like the Administration, we support efficiency, we are concerned about how these proposals will impact our members' ability to deliver on our promise of high-quality care." The Alliance's comments include a request that CMS pause implementation of the final phase of its risk adjustment model highlighting a Milliman study. The SNP Alliance is the only organization exclusively representing SNPs and the vulnerable populations they serve. With 70% of all SNPs in its membership, the SNP Alliance offers a broad and diverse voice for SNPs of all types building upon its mission as a thought-leadership organization. For more information, contact Sam Amaya at samaya@snpalliance.org.

