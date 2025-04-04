Submit Release
Governor Stein Appoints District Court Judge for District 29

Governor Josh Stein has appointed Tron Ross to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 29 (Hoke and Moore counties). She will fill the vacancy created by Judge Warren McSweeney being elected to superior court.

Ross served as an associate county attorney at the Moore County Attorney’s Office and previously worked as an attorney at the Lee County Department of Social Services. She received her B.S.W. from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and her J.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Read the Governor's full press release.

