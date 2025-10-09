Salsa Kings® Expands Community with Opening of New Kendall Dance Studio

Professional Latin dance studio opens new Kendall location, offering group and private salsa classes for adults and beginners.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salsa Kings®, a professional Latin dance instruction studio serving South Florida since 1998, provides comprehensive salsa classes at its Kendall location inside Event Center Miami. The studio offers group and private salsa lessons for dance enthusiasts and beginners throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Latin dance participation continues to grow across the United States, with individuals seeking a physical activity that combines fitness, social connection, and cultural expression. The Kendall location addresses the demand for accessible salsa instruction in a central area, serving residents throughout the region.

The studio's Kendall facility, managed by Pablo Peña, operates inside Event Center Miami and relocated from its previous University Park location at Just Dance It! to better serve the surrounding community. Classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 PM, welcoming students of all experience levels.

"We focus on building rhythm, confidence, and true connection with your partner," said Mr. Andres, Owner of Salsa Kings®. "Latin dance is about energy, culture, and community, and our experienced instructors are here to make sure you feel that with every step."

The studio's curriculum covers instruction from beginner through advanced levels. Classes emphasize fundamental techniques, partner connection, and musicality. Students do not need prior dance experience or a partner to participate in group classes.

Salsa Kings® employs instructors with international dance experience who provide structured lessons designed to develop technical skills while maintaining an engaging learning environment. The studio offers both group classes and private salsa lessons to accommodate different learning preferences and schedules.

Nelson C., a student at the studio, stated: "One thing that I love about salsa kings is that it's the perfect physical outlet for me to de stress after a long day. There's nothing better than channeling all that energy into dance!"

The Kendall location held its grand opening on August 28, with support from instructors and students from all Salsa Kings® locations throughout South Florida. The studio has since hosted community events including Better Together: Business Networking for Salseros on September 6, which brought together members of the local dance community to foster entrepreneurial collaboration.

Luis A., another student, shared: "If you're looking for a place to learn salsa with great energy, this is the perfect spot. The classes are dynamic, well structured, and ideal for both beginners and those who want to refine their style. The best part is the atmosphere, passionate instructors and friendly dance partners make every session fun and motivating. Highly recommended for anyone who wants to enjoy themselves while learning."

The studio serves Latin dance enthusiasts in Miami, Weston, Miramar, Doral, Homestead, and Kendall, spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Classes accommodate adults and young adults seeking to learn salsa dancing in a supportive environment.

Alejandro F., who attends classes at another Salsa Kings® location, noted: "Absolutely loved my salsa lessons! The vibe is amazing—full of energy, laughter, and great music. The instructors make learning so much fun, and everyone here is super friendly and welcoming. If you want to dance, have a blast, and meet awesome people, this is the place! Doral location represents 305 🔥💃🕺"

Students attend classes wearing comfortable clothing suitable for movement and dance-appropriate footwear. The studio provides instruction in private salsa classes and group settings, allowing students to choose the format that best fits their learning style and goals.

Salsa dancing provides cardiovascular exercise, improves coordination and balance, and offers opportunities for social interaction. The activity combines physical fitness with cultural engagement, attracting individuals interested in both health benefits and artistic expression.

For information about class schedules and registration at the Kendall location, interested individuals can visit the studio's website at https://salsakings.com/ or call +1 305-553-0555. Additional resources and updates are available through the studio's blog at https://salsakings.com/blog/.

###

About Salsa Kings®

Founded in 1998, Salsa Kings® mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Miami Latin Dance Studio:

11493 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33165

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4STcQ87Hw5dSs9fC6

Weston Latin Dance Studio:

16646 Saddle Club Rd.

Weston, FL 33326

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Sepc1bnd382kWhrVA

Homestead Latin Dance Studio:

112 N Krome Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/MSffTLY4Z9e4nMEX8

Doral Latin Dance Studio:

8260 NW 27th St. #408

Doral, FL 33122

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/6GjXkDb1gx1xyPXi9

Miramar Latin Dance Studio:

11647 Red Rd.

Miramar, FL 33025

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/DWdC2u63M8jJe2NR7

Notes to Editors:

• All testimonials included are direct quotes from real clients.

• The company currently serves clients in Miami, Weston, Miramar, Doral, Homestead, and Kendall, within Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

• For further validation on the health benefits of dance, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): CDC.gov

END OF PRESS RELEASE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.