Shamrock Medicine Offers Psychiatric Care and Wellness Services in Cherry Hill, NJ

Board-certified practice provides mental health support and primary care to adults and young professionals in Cherry Hill.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Medicine, a boutique family medicine and psychiatric practice, provides comprehensive mental health services and primary care to adults and young professionals in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The practice operates three clinics across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with its main office located in Philadelphia, a smaller office in Lower Gwynedd, PA, and a clinic in Cherry Hill at 911 Kings Highway S.

The practice addresses the growing need for accessible mental health services in the region. According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, work-related stress and mental health concerns continue to affect millions of Americans annually, underscoring the importance of convenient access to psychiatric care.

Shamrock Medicine operates as an insurance-based boutique practice that delivers primary and psychiatric care through both in-person appointments and text-based communication with providers. The Cherry Hill clinic accepts patients with Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Humana, Independence Blue Cross, Medicare, Meridian Health Plan, Meritain Health, and UnitedHealthcare coverage.

Dr. Peter Kelly, Owner and Spokesperson for Shamrock Medicine, and Betty Glauberzon NP accept new patients at the Cherry Hill location. The clinic operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The practice serves adults and young professionals dealing with work-related stress, life transitions, or mental burnout who may benefit from therapy or wellness programs. Services include therapeutic interventions for mood disorders, management of bipolar conditions, evaluation and care for attention deficit disorders, counseling for stress-related issues and trauma, support for addiction recovery, and treatment of personality disorders.

"Dr Kelly is very helpful explaining my health concerns. He is caring and makes sure I understand what I need moving forward. I am blessed to have found him and this practice. Dr Kelly's staff is very supportive and helpful whenever I need them…best primary care anywhere!" said Ann B., a patient at Shamrock Medicine.

The practice distinguishes itself through several key features:

• Text-Based Communication Platform: Patients can communicate with nurses and providers through a text-based platform for appointments, lab results, and prescription refills.

• Integrative Practice Model: The practice combines traditional medical care such as physicals and sick visits with convenient access to mental health services.

• Personalized Care Approach: Providers develop individualized treatment plans that reflect each patient's goals and values.

• Boutique Experience: The practice limits patient volume to provide more time and attention to each individual.

The Cherry Hill clinic offers both in-person and telehealth appointments, allowing patients to connect with providers through video consultations. This virtual care option eliminates commute time and scheduling conflicts while maintaining the same standard of care as in-office visits.

"Dr. Kelly and his staff are exceptional health care professionals that have been, and continue to be a pleasure to work with. They always follow up with every detail of care and arrange for what is needed with my best interest in mind. Thank you, your help is greatly appreciated," said David H., a patient at the practice.

The practice's psychiatric care team includes nurse practitioners who see children over the age of five and adults. Services address common mental health conditions as well as complex psychiatric needs. The team promotes mental well-being through screenings, preventive measures, and lifestyle guidance for comprehensive psychiatric care.

Shamrock Medicine's integrated approach allows psychiatric providers and primary care physicians to work together, ensuring coordinated care that addresses both physical and mental health needs. This comprehensive strategy reflects the practice's commitment to treating the whole person rather than isolated symptoms.

"Dr. Kelly is very patient; he listens and pays attention to a patient's concerns. He works with you. I wish more doctors were like him," said Frank O., a patient at Shamrock Medicine.

The practice serves patients in Philadelphia, Lower Gwynedd, and Cherry Hill, with additional service areas including Haddonfield, Moorestown, and Marlton. The practice accepts patients from Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Camden counties.

Shamrock Medicine operates with a mission to provide comprehensive and convenient healthcare to members in a warm, welcoming environment. The practice's team commits to offering high-quality care while eliminating barriers between providers and patients.

For individuals seeking mental health support or primary care services, Shamrock Medicine accepts new patients at its Cherry Hill location. Patients can schedule appointments by texting 856-553-1355 or booking online at the practice's website.

Additional services available at Shamrock Medicine include well visits, physical exams, lab work, prescription refills, testosterone treatment, hair loss treatment, and STD management. The practice accepts insurance coverage and offers discounted rates for patients without insurance.

To learn more about Shamrock Medicine's psychiatric care and wellness services in Cherry Hill, NJ, or to schedule an appointment, visit https://shamrockmedicine.com/, call +1 215.585.2342, or explore the practice's blog at https://shamrockmedicine.com/blog/.

About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.

Clinic Locations:

Philadelphia Clinic

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215.585.2342

https://maps.app.goo.gl/xrpRUEShp7y17EiT8

Ambler Clinic

812 N Bethlehem Pike, Suite 207A

Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4Lf4xuArU84722uS7

Cherry Hill, NJ Clinic

911 Kings Highway S

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034

Phone: 856.553.1355

https://maps.app.goo.gl/KSt9NrbBzgq1mBin6

