Border Patrol arrests Tren de Aragua Gang member in Brunswick, Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine — On March 30, 2025, United States Border Patrol (USBP) arrested two Venezuelan nationals illegally present in the United States. One of these individuals was found to be affiliated with Tren de Aragua (TdA), a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

A USBP resident agent responded to two Venezuelan nationals encountered in connection with a theft investigation. After gathering information about the individuals, it was determined that both had previously illegally entered the United States and been released on their own recognizance. The USBP resident agent determined the subjects were amenable to detention and they were taken into USBP custody.

"If you are in the United States illegally or attempt to enter the United States illegally you will be apprehended, and you will face real consequences,” said Chief of USBP’s Houlton Sector Juan G. Bernal. “The days of catch and release are over and violent criminals, gang-members, and terrorists will be removed from this country. Border Security is national security and those attempting to infringe on the law will be held accountable,” he added. The two individuals have been detained pending their removal proceedings and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

On February 6, 2025, The State Department, in Public Notice 12672, designated TdA, amongst other organizations, a FTO.

USBP’s Resident Agent Program (RAP) allows an agent who is assigned to one of Houlton Sector’s seven Border Patrol Stations, to live and work at an assigned location away from the station. The RAP was conceptualized to develop and maintain full situational awareness within the Houlton Sector’s more rural areas of responsibility.

For more information on Houlton Sector operations please follow our social media at:

Facebook @ US Border Patrol Houlton Sector

Instagram @ USBPChiefHLT

X @ USBPChiefHLT