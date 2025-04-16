New Survey by BLLA and El-Monde EV Quantifies Importance of Charging Amenity for All Travel Lodging Including Boutiques

Statistically Significant Survey of 300 US EV Drivers Shows 91% of Travelers More Likely to Stay at Lodging with EV Charging and 73% Will Pay Higher Per Diem

"The takeaway here is crystal clear, EV charging availability is no longer an optional amenity.” — Frances Kiradjian CEO of BLLA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two different industry innovators, the Boutique Luxury Lodging Association (BLLA.org) and electric vehicle charging upstart, El-Monde (el-monde.com) decided to quantify the growing significance of an EV charging amenity for lodging businesses in the US and commissioned BrandAgent Research (brandagentresearch.com) to carry out a survey of 300 EV drivers. The results released today were a resounding affirmation that offering EV charging to the traveling public is both necessary and beneficial for travel lodging businesses.The survey showed that more than nine of out ten EV drivers are more likely to stay at a chain or boutique hotel or at bed & breakfast, offering EV charging and that almost three out of four are willing to pay a premium lodging price for the service. The resounding results confirm the opinion of Nicolas Graf, Dean at NYU’s Tisch Center of Hospitality who recently said: “I think EV charging will be very similar to the adoption of WiFi. Hotel owners understand that there are new things customers expect to have, and it becomes part of the cost of doing business.”The survey also had several additional nuggets that should encourage lodging enterprises to adopt EV charging stations with 80% of respondents saying they are willing to travel farther for EV friendly lodging and 98% would be willing to tell their EV driving friends of their EV friendly accommodations. In terms of messaging, 65% of respondents felt that a free EV charging offer would be an enticing promotional offer. And as for what social media sites the EV travel crowd preferred, it was a two way tie between Facebook and YouTube with Instagram a close third.Frances Kiradjian Founder and CEO of the Boutique and Luxury Lodging Association (BLLA.org) said she was somewhat surprised by the magnitude of the response but not the direction of the survey findings: “This survey is what BLLA's mission is all about, to better understand our customer motives for the benefit of our members. The takeaway here is crystal clear, EV charging availability is no longer an "optional" amenity. Romit Choudhury, founder & CEO of El-Monde (El-monde.com), a next generation EV charging company dedicated to the hospitality sector expressed similar thoughts: “The survey findings validated what we have anecdotally discovered ...that boutique and other hotel patrons are becoming stridently presumptive regarding onsite availability of EV charging stations"The complete survey can be accessed at BrandAgent Research’s website (brandagentresearch.com). BrandAgent Research uses the latest in Ai and massive online database technology to cost effectively address in real time three specific questions that every business needs to know: 1) what is the optimal price customers will pay for my product or service, 2) what is my most compelling brand descriptor that will boost revenue and 3) what is my most responsive demographic niche.El-MondeFounded by Amazon, Google and VW execs El-Monde (meaning the world) has taken a novel approach that enables private EV Charger owners to share and earn money from visiting drivers. El-Monde is revolutionizing the EV Charging experience at hospitality destinations offering an AI enabled customer centric platform that manages charging end to end and integrates with tailored workflows. The Company is focused on new, convenient destination stops in the hospitality and entertainment industries including boutique and luxury hotels, destination golf courses, and ski resorts as primary customers. Founded in early 2024, El-monde already has over five thousand private EV charger hosts on the platform. For more information or to download the app visit https://el-monde.com/ or email Ralph@atlanticpartners.usBLLAThe Boutique & Luxury Lodging Association is the world’s most innovative and progressive organization dedicated to the luxury independent boutique lodging and lifestyle industries. The association connects the world’s most dynamic executives with cutting edge business and operational insight. BLLA’s membership allows access to the world’s leading minds in the space through events, research and education. Our mission is to provide leadership and opportunities for global recognition and connections to the world’s best hotels, vendors and manufacturers. All resulting in strategic interactions and access to information that helps people and organizations thrive. For more information contact Frances@boutiqueassociation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.