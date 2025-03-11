Top Marketing Execs Launch Research Firm Dedicated to Addressing 3 Key Questions Every CMO/Startup CEO Needs to Know

Logo

BrandAgent Research Leverages AI, Latest in Database Query Tech to Help Clients Strengthen Narrative, Determine Best Customer Niche and Identify Optimal Price

BrandAgent utilizes Ai and a proven research platform so marketing managers can quickly get insights on 3 critical launch questions and take action based on customer needs at a price point under $10k” — Philip Carls

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandAgent Research is launching a suite of services to leverage the latest in customer analytics and pricing technology to derisk and inform new product launches. BrandAgent will provide start-up CEOs, and brand managers the answers to three key questions when launching products: 1) the specific customer profile most likely to purchase and evangelize their new product or service; 2) the optimal price point to sell to those customers; and 3) the single key brand identifier which resonates best with prospects. These insights will help companies have greater success with new product launches via a more informed and targeted new product launch.Despite all the latest metrics and digital marketing tools at a CMO’s disposal, the overall rate of new brand success is still abysmally low. Launching new products or relaunching existing product is hard work. According to Harvard Business School Professor Clayton Christensen there are 30,000 new product launches in the US annually, and a high majority fail, often due to companies failing to understand upfront customer needs and motives. Thus, answering the three key questions around customers, pricing, and messaging is critical to resonating effectively with customers and guiding new product development.BrandAgent Research is founded by Ralph Fascitelli and advised by Philip Carls, both long-time marketing executives who have deep expertise in pricing, customer analytics, branding, and start-ups. Mr. Carls notes, “because the business environment moves so quickly now, it is key for brand launches that front line marketing managers get insights and then take those insights to actions quickly based on customer needs. BrandAgent utilizes Ai and a proven research platform to both at a competitive price point.”BrandAgent Research offers their customers two options: Basic research, which includes 10-12 survey questions and 250 targeted respondents at a cost of $9,950 USD; the Premium version will feature twice as many respondents, 500 to be exact and cost $14,950 with the same 7-10 day turnaround time. Both groups provide statistically significant research data, but the premium version enables a higher confidence level for all important, subsequent, deep dive, cross-tab insights.Many companies still fly blindly when it comes to describing the features and benefits of their product as well as their ad campaigns. BrandAgent will be able to tell the client which single descriptor had the greatest impact on which audience, and even its incremental volume impact on sales. Similarly, BrandAgent Research can provide critical insight on which target niche is your ideal customer and most likely to evangelize your product or service and initiate viral word-of-mouth growth. Consider a new ski goggle with augmented reality that helps skiers see through fog or inclement weather. BrandAgent can provide insights on whether it will appeal more to daredevil young snowboarders or wealthy older skiers. The question of price is especially important for all companies since, according to McKinsey Consulting, even a 3% increase in product price will boost the operating profit for the average company by an astounding 24%.According to co-founder Ralph Fascitelli, who previously worked in brand management with P&G and was a marketing director for Heinz and a VP for ad giant WPP, “This information will allow companies to align messaging to niche audiences to a degree that was not previously possible. We designed this for what we would have wanted when we were pushing the marketing levers”.BrandAgent uses the latest in AI and database technology to provide actionable brand insights in the three key areas of messaging, customer demographics, and pricing, which can be delivered in a matter of days at affordable levels for all consumer businesses. The company was founded by two long-time brand and pricing executives with pedigrees from iconic global brands such as Procter & Gamble, H.J. Heinz, ad giant WPP, Walmart, and Amazon. For more information, contact Ralph@brandagentresearch.com or visit brandagentresearch.com.

