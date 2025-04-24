State Auditor Blaha Releases 2024 County Budgets Summary Report - For April 24, 2025

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

Saint Paul, MN – “Counties are continuing to invest in Minnesota’s future,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “In 2025, counties are making investments into essential services like public safety, housing initiatives and human services.”

The 2025 county budgets, adopted in 2024, provide insight into their budgeting priorities and plans for the upcoming year. This report presents the 2025 summary budget data together with the 2024 revised summary budget data, offering a comparative view of county plans for two consecutive years.

The data reflects unaudited budgeted revenues and expenditures reported by counties to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA). The report should be used as a tool to review county budget decisions and planning trends. Since budgets are financial plans rather than actual outcomes, the OSA recommends referring to the Minnesota County Finances report for audited financial data.

The data provides insight into how counties fund core services and prepare for future development through capital projects and debt service planning. Counties only report budget information for funds that have an annual budget. It excludes funds like Enterprise Funds, such as county-run hospitals or nursing homes, which can significantly affect the overall financial overview.

View the 2025 County Budgets summary on the OSA website.