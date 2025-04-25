OSA Weekly Update - 4/25/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. TIF: Authorization for TIF Consultants to Access SAFES

3. Released: Minnesota County Summary Budgets Report

4. Avoiding Pitfall: School Cash Handling Procedures

5. Job Openings

The Audit and Reporting Group (AaRG) needs your help! We’ve received helpful responses from last week’s survey that’ll help us better understand the availability of auditing services and ways we can support the private accounting sector when they do public finance work. We’re still seeking more input to ensure a broad range of perspectives is reflected in the data. The results will be shared with members of the AaRG, legislators, local leaders, and the wider public to continue AaRG’s mission of supporting local governments struggling with the national shortage of public finance staff. Click here, to begin the survey. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Nadine Kottom-Dale at nadine.kottom-dale@osa.state.mn.us or 612-391-7000.

TIF Annual Reporting Forms for reporting 2025 activity will be made available in early May. In preparation, remember that all consultants and non-authority employees who need to access SAFES on behalf of a TIF authority must annually file an authorization form with the OSA. The authorization form for 2025 is available at SAFES and may be submitted by e-mail, fax, or US mail.

This authorization form is not required for employees of TIF authorities or counties. Send contact changes or requests for employee access to TIF@osa.state.mn.us along with contact information (title, primary email, phone number, and mailing address).

The OSA released the annual Minnesota County Budgets Report: 2025 County Summary Budget Data together with 2024 Summary Budget Data.

The data reflects unaudited budgeted revenues and expenditures reported by counties to the OSA as required by Minn. Stat. § 6.745, subd. 2.

The complete report is available on the OSA website. You can also read the press release here.

Schools should periodically review internal control procedures that will help protect school funds. This is critically important for anyone who may be handling cash.

The Minnesota Department of Education publishes the Manual for Activity Fund Accounting (MAFA), which contains numerous internal control procedures that should be followed whenever a school handles cash. Advisors who will be handling student activity funds must acknowledge in writing receipt of a copy of MAFA and their responsibility for assuring that MAFA procedures are followed.

MAFA can be found in Chapter 14 of the Department of Education's Uniform Financial Accounting and Reporting Standards (UFARS) Manual. To download Chapter 14 from the Department of Education’s website, click here: