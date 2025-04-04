NY State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies to Hold Public Hearing in Co-op City on April 10

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will hold its fifth public hearing on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Dreiser Community Center located at 177 Dreiser Loop, 2nd Floor, Auditoriums B and C, Bronx, NY 10475. Parking information will be available on the NYSCCRR website.NYSCCRR’s public hearing will be from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., immediately followed by the Commission’s business meeting from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be provided.NYSCCRR has held public hearings, in which the community provided testimony about the harms and impact of slavery and structural discrimination, in Buffalo, Queens, Albany, and Rochester. The Bronx public hearing will provide a platform for community members to share personal testimonies about the enduring impact of institutional discrimination and the legacy of slavery in New York State. The theme of this hearing will explore the Great Migration and post-Reconstruction harms in the Bronx.Co-op City is a co-operative housing development with 35 buildings and over 15,000 housing units. Considered “a city within a city,” the diverse development is an important stop on the campaign trail for politicians seeking national, state, and local office. It is fitting that, as NYSCCRR examines the systemic harms against Black New Yorkers, Co-op City hosts this important discussion.The public hearing offers attendees the opportunity to meet Commission members; a list of attending Commissioners will be shared on the NYSCCRR website prior to the hearing. NYSCCRR, established under Senate Bill S1163A , was signed into law in 2023 by Governor Kathy Hochul. The Commission embodies New York State's commitment to examining the history and long-term harms of enslavement in New York State, and addressing the lasting impact of structural discrimination on African American New Yorkers from the early 1600s to present day.Appointed from diverse regions across the state, the nine Commissioners bring a broad range of expertise and commitment to their work, which includes research into the economic, social, and political effects of historical injustices. The Commissioners are committed to amplifying community voices, as the public’s perspectives are integral to their recommendations for reparative justice.For more information about NYSCCRR, visit the Commission’s website at: www.ny.gov/reparations . Resources including videos of past meetings, information on upcoming meetings and public hearings, a presentation introducing the Commission, and ways to contact the Commission are posted on the website.For community members not able to attend in person, the livestream registration link will be posted on the Commission’s website at www.ny.gov/reparations . Written comments or questions may be submitted via email to ReparationsCommission@reparations.ny.gov or by phone at (518) 473–3997.###About the NYS Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR)The NYSCCRR is dedicated to engaging New Yorkers statewide in addressing the legacies of slavery and systemic discrimination. Through community engagement and rigorous research, the Commission strives to develop meaningful, actionable recommendations for reparative policies that foster justice and equity across New York State.Find NYSCCRR on Social Media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NYSCCRR LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-york-state-community-commission-on-reparations-remedies/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nysccrr Media Contact:

