AppSumo Launches ChatGPT Plus for Life Giveaway

AppSumo ChatGPT For Life Giveaway

The largest marketplace for AI software is giving away one free lifetime subscription to ChatGPT Plus for its AI Week event.

We asked ChatGPT what to give away for AI Week and it literally told us lifetime access to ChatGPT Plus. So that’s what we did.” — Noah Kagan, CEO and founder of AppSumo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppSumo , the leading software marketplace for entrepreneurs, is giving away lifetime access to ChatGPT Plus to one lucky winner as part of its first-ever AI Week event. Since 2010, more than 17,000 software deals have launched on AppSumo—including early influential AI products like NeuronWriter, Intercom, and Wisecut.Now in 2025, AppSumo hosts the largest collection of AI software with 150+ tools designed for business growth—including automation, content creation, sales, support, and more.AppSumo’s AI Week (April 21 to April 25) will celebrate the revolutionary role AI can play for entrepreneurs, featuring an exclusive lineup of AI deals. The Win ChatGPT Plus for Life Giveaway is a nod to AppSumo’s iconic lifetime deals—one-time-fee solutions that offer a budget-friendly alternative to expensive monthly subscriptions.ChatGPT Plus gives users faster responses, access to GPT-4, and priority service during peak usage—making it a must-have tool for anyone looking to work smarter. With this giveaway, AppSumo is helping one lucky entrepreneur unlock the power of AI for life—completely free.Giveaway details- Grand prize winner receives lifetime access to ChatGPT Plus.- Enter anytime from now until April 25, 2025 at noon CT.- Earn bonus entries by sharing the giveaway on social media, subscribing to AppSumo’s YouTube channel, and browsing AppSumo tools.- No purchase necessary.- To enter the giveaway or learn more, visit AppSumo's Giveaway Page About AppSumoAppSumo is the go-to marketplace for entrepreneurs to discover, buy, and sell software. Since 2010, the company has launched more than 17,000 deals and paid out over $180 million to its developer partners. By consistently offering industry-leading prices on software solutions, AppSumo empowers businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and achieve their goals. For more information, visit appsumo.com

