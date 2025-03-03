AppSumo Celebrates 15 Years of Supporting Entrepreneurs with Month-Long Anniversary Event

AppSumo 15 Year Anniversary

Limited-time drops, fan-favorite deals, and exclusive software launches highlight the company’s biggest milestone yet.

I’ve always been obsessed with finding the best tools for a good price. Early on I thought, ‘What if I could negotiate special deals for myself and my friends?’ That was the initial spark for AppSumo.” — Noah Kagan, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppSumo , the leading software marketplace for entrepreneurs, is celebrating 15 years of unbeatable deals . Since its launch in 2010, AppSumo has promoted over 17,000 software deals and paid out more than $180 million to its developer partners—helping countless startups scale and succeed. Best known for its lifetime deals, AppSumo’s one-time-fee solutions offer a budget-friendly alternative to expensive monthly subscriptions.To mark this milestone, AppSumo is hosting a month-long anniversary celebration throughout March. The event will feature fan-favorite deals from the vault, along with exclusive new product launches tailored to help entrepreneurs thrive in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.“I’ve always been obsessed with finding the best tools for a good price. Early on I thought, ‘What if I could negotiate special deals for myself and my friends?’ That was the initial spark for AppSumo 15 years ago." said Noah Kagan, CEO and founder of AppSumo.Here are some highlights of the celebration:1. AI Innovation: AppSumo is the largest marketplace for AI tools, and they’re launching an in-house solution designed to revolutionize how entrepreneurs work.2. Top Deals Return: Deals on AppSumo are available for a limited time. This month, some of the best performers are back.3. AppSumo Originals: Continued development of in-house tools like TidyCal (a Calendly alternative for a fraction of the cost), plus several new product releases on the horizon.Throughout March, AppSumo will be bringing back legendary lifetime deals, including NeuronWriter, the platform’s most popular AI-powered SEO content writer and one of the most anticipated returns for the community.For more details on AppSumo’s 15-year anniversary celebration and to discover the month’s best deals, visit appsumo.com/a/15-year-anniversary About AppSumoAppSumo is the go-to marketplace for entrepreneurs to discover, buy, and sell software. Since 2010, the company has launched more than 17,000 deals and paid out over $180 million to its developer partners. By consistently offering industry-leading prices on software solutions, AppSumo empowers businesses of all sizes to scale, innovate, and achieve their goals. For more information, visit appsumo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.