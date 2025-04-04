April 2025

Month of the Military Child Presentation

Each year, Nebraska schools serve thousands of students whose parents serve in the military. Since November 2021, the NDE has recognized public schools and non-public schools as Purple Star Schools to denote the special efforts the schools have undertaken to support the unique needs of military-concerned children.

To elevate practices for better serving military-connected children and their families, board members created a resolution that proclaims April the “Month of the Military Child.” The resolution honors the sacrifices of military service members, their families, and children, and calls on the NDE to continue providing resources for schools to better service military-connected students. The resolution also proclaims April 23 as “Purple Up!” day and encourages all members of the community to show their support of military-connected youth and families on that day.

Month of the Military Child Resolution

Apprenticeship Day Presentation

Since 2023, the Nebraska Department of Education has administered the Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship Program, leveraging an annual $1 million state appropriation. In 2024, the NDE was awarded two US Department of Labor Grants to scale up apprenticeship work. Apprenticeships, while relatively new to education fields, provide a promising approach to tackling pernicious workforce shortages in our schools.

The first cohort of Nebraska teacher apprentices have already entered classrooms as full-time teachers. The impact of the program continues:

• Eight education preparation programs have partnered in the two years.

• Currently, Nebraska has 74 enrolled teacher apprentices across 29 school systems, including several non-public schools.

• Recruiting is ongoing to fill another 76 seats to begin their apprenticeship by June 1, 2025.

• By 2027, 180 fully certified teachers will have been added to the Nebraska workforce.

April 30 is National Apprenticeship Day, and the purpose of this resolution is to celebrate the promise and potential of expanded apprenticeships for educators and in other fields.

Apprenticeship Day Resolution

Nebraska Teacher of the Year Quarterly Report

2025 Nebraska Teacher of the Year Lindsey Wilson filled the board in on her year so far. She has presented at dozens of speaking engagements across the state. She filled the board in on what she has heard from schools and teachers during her travels. She also previewed a few big national events on the schedule including Washington Week and a trip to Space Camp.

Teacher of the Year Presentation

School Emergency Response Mapping Grant

State statute requires the NDE to create School Emergency Response Mapping to enhance the safety and security of Nebraska’s students, staff, and visitors by implementing a comprehensive mapping data system.

This legislation is intended to provide grants to schools to provide detailed maps of school buildings and properties, ensuring efficient and effective emergency response.

All public and private schools and ESUs may apply to the NDE for a grant to help cover the costs of the mapping. The School Emergency Response Mapping Grant had 85 applicants, comprised of 62 public districts and 23 nonpublic schools, apply for a portion of $525,000 in funds. Sixty six schools and districts were awarded.

School Emergency Response Mapping Grant Awardees

Approve Nonpublic and Interim-Program Schools for 2025-2026

On an annual basis the State Board of Education approves operations for Nonpublic Schools. Private and parochial school systems may operate as approved schools by complying with the provisions of Rule 14. This set of requirements establishes minimum standards for the operation of nonpublic schools and supports the missions and goals of nonpublic education in Nebraska while insuring a level of quality and equality of educational opportunity. The State Board also approves the operation of Interim-Program Schools.

Nonpublic Schools List

Interim-Program Schools List

Model Behavioral Intervention Policy

The Nebraska Department of Education is required to develop and adopt a model policy on behavioral intervention, behavioral management, classroom management, and the removal of students from the classroom. This legislation mandates that by August 1, 2025, every school district must create and adopt a policy that aligns with or is comparable to NDE’s model policy.

The NDE used public feedback through a writing committee and a survey to develop the model policy.

Behavior Model Policy