Pittsburgh-Based Greer Foundation to Host Fundraiser Helping Families Battling Childhood Cancer

A fundraiser supporting families battling childhood cancer is scheduled to take place Saturday April 12th at Helltown Taproom Butler.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lunch & Libations, a fundraiser supporting families battling childhood cancer, is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 12th, at Helltown Taproom Butler from 11 am to 2 pm. The proceeds of the event will benefit families of children battling cancer.

Hosting the fundraiser is Greer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization helping families battling childhood cancer. Pittsburgh-based founders Greg and Dara DiBiase, parents of a child lost to cancer, understand firsthand the economic impact of a cancer diagnosis. Just 2 months after Greg himself was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, their daughter, Emma, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS). Emma tragically lost her battle to cancer on March 27, 2016.

Financial hardships are often an additional hurdle for families juggling chemotherapy, operations, invasive procedures, radiation, or, most devastatingly, the loss of a child. Greer Foundation was established in Emma’s honor to ease financial hardships faced by families of children who have received a cancer diagnosis. Beneficiaries of the foundation include families of children battling cancer, students pursuing a degree in nursing, and hospice organizations.

Visit GreerFoundation.com to purchase $40 event tickets or learn more about the event. Catering provided by Nosh & Nest and live Music presented by Mark DeMeno. Doors open at 11 am with 50/50 raffle tickets and various raffle items available.

