Greer Foundation Begins Mission to Help Families Battling Childhood Cancer

Greer Foundation Logo - Helping Families Battling Childhood Cancer

Charity on a mission to provide support to families of children battling cancer has been established in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charity on a mission to provide support to families of children battling cancer established in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Greer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, has set out to ease the financial burden placed upon families of children who have received a cancer diagnosis.

Beneficiaries of the organization include families of children diagnosed with cancer, hospice organizations, and students pursuing a career in nursing.

Founders Dara and Greg DiBiase established Greer Foundation in honor of Emma, their child, who was lost to cancer on March 27, 2016.

Emma’s Stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS) diagnosis came just two months after Greg himself was diagnosed with cancer. The DiBiase family has firsthand experience with the financial impact of fighting cancer. Oncology appointments, hospital visits, chemotherapy treatments, and operations are simply the beginning of the onslaught of never-ending expenses needed to fight the disease.

For many families, the expenses outside of life-saving healthcare costs become one of the heaviest financial burdens. Transportation, hotel stays, hospital parking, take-out dinners, and hospital cafeteria food can rapidly drain savings for parents already stepping away from work to care for their sick child.

Additionally, healthy children in a family with a child battling cancer often make sacrifices while their sibling undergoes treatment. Extracurricular activities, time with friends, high school traditions, and even schoolwork can fall on the list of priorities while the focus and funds go toward life-saving care.

Greer Foundation is hopeful to ease the financial burden on families already burdened with fighting cancer through events, online fundraising, and more. Visit GreerFoundation.com to find contact information, view upcoming events, and learn more about the organization’s efforts.

