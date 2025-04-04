Paddling Safety Tips

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – As paddlers take to Texas’ lakes, rivers and coastal waters, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds everyone to prioritize safety while kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding. With warmer weather drawing more outdoor enthusiasts to the water, following essential safety practices can prevent accidents and save lives.

“Paddling is a great way to enjoy Texas’ natural beauty, but preparation is key to staying safe,” said Erika Brooks, TPWD boating education training specialist. “Wearing a properly fitted life jacket, knowing the water conditions and planning ahead can make all the difference.”

Texas law requires all paddlers to have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket on board, and children under 13 must wear one at all times while paddling. Paddlers should also check weather forecasts, understand water currents and carry a whistle or other sound-producing device to signal for help if needed.

“Many paddling accidents involve unexpected hazards like strong currents, submerged obstacles, or sudden weather changes,” said Cody Jones, Texas Game Warden assistant commander for marine enforcement. “Being aware of your surroundings and wearing your life jacket can mean the difference between a close call and a tragedy.”

Several recent tragedies serve as a stark reminder that preparation, awareness and proper safety equipment are essential for a day out on the water.

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a concerning rise in paddling-related fatalities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” said Joseph Quintero, Texas Game Warden captain. “These unfortunate incidents highlight the importance of being prepared as conditions on the water can change quickly. No matter your experience level, it’s important to not overestimate your abilities and take the proper precautions.”

Paddlers should also avoid alcohol while on the water, paddle in groups when possible and let someone know their float plan, including their expected return time and location and carry a white light if paddling between sunset and sunrise. As temperatures continue to rise, staying hydrated and using sun protection is also advised.

Additional paddling safety tips can be found at https://tpwd.texas.gov/boating/paddling-trails/safety/.

About Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.

If you witness a wildlife violation in progress, please call 1-800-792-GAME (4263) immediately and report it to Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program. Dispatchers are available 24/7. Reports can be made anonymously, and tipsters may be eligible for rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.