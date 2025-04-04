Rare 1970 Gem Mint Pete Maravich Rookie Card Hits the Market

Pete Maravich Rare Collector Card Pete Maravich Rare Collector Card Pete Maravich Rare Collector Card

One of only two PSA 10 Gem Mint Pete Maravich Cards poised to bring record price at US Treasury Dept. Seized Asset Auction

We are excited to announce this rare opportunity to own a piece of sports history!” — CWS Marketing Group

DAYTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This legendary “Pistol” Pete Topps “tall boy” rookie card is a must-have for the serious basketball card collector , but only a few can afford one in this condition. As one of the most innovative players in basketball history, Pete Maravich was a crowd favorite who revolutionized the game with his dazzling style and prolific scoring.This collector card is a tribute to his enduring legacy and is now available for a lucky fan to own a piece of sports history. This 1970 Topps Rookie Card, graded a perfect Gem Mint 10 by PSA, is an exceedingly rare and iconic collectible. The only other one in existence brought over $552K at auction in 2023.The US Treasury Dept. Live Auction takes place on Wed. April 9, 2025 in Dayton New Jersey. at 10 am. Interested Bidders can preview this special card and much more on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at the Amentum Sale Facility at 111 Herrod Blvd., Dayton NJ 08810.No Buyer’s Premium, No Sales TaxInterested Bidders can find all the details at www.cwsmarketing.com Auction conducted by Amentum and CWSAMS on behalf of the US Treasury Dept.

