1000's of Treasures from 2 Private CA Estates on the Auction Block
Barbie, Disney, Star Wars, Music & Sports Icons. Court Ordered Estate Auction. Bidding closes Tuesday February 14, 2023. All items will sell with no reservesCITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iconic names of Barbie, Disney and Star Wars, as well as Sports & Music legends The Beatles and Michael Jackson, plus many others are all represented in the 700+ lot online auction going on now. Included in the Court Ordered Estate Auction is a carefully curated 35-year collection of “Barbie through the Decades”, consisting of over 5000 Barbie, Barbie Family & Friends and other dolls, doll clothes, toys and accessories. This rare collection contains items from Barbie’s first year of release in 1959 thru 2018 and includes several hard to find, Never Removed From Box (NRFB), limited edition and rare Barbie Convention only pieces. Just in time with the soon release of the upcoming Warner Bros. movie, Barbie, the multitude of items comes from the Los Angeles estate of actress and life-long collector Philece Sampler (Days of Our Lives, Another World, and numerous voice-over roles including The Incredible Hulk and Digimon).
The auction doesn’t stop with the famed doll that revolutionized the industry in the early 1960’s, but also includes treasured finds from Disney, Star Wars and many items representing sports and music icons. The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Muhammad Ali, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Natalie Portman and many other autographed collectibles and pictures are up for grabs to the highest bidder. Vintage toys and keepsakes from the 1950’s through early 2000’s showcase the early years of the Mickey Mouse Club, Disneyland, Euro and Tokyo Disney theme parks opening days, Star Wars, Star Trek, Digimon, and even the short-lived 1980’s Captain Powers TV show.
All auction items are offered by CWS Auctions by the direction of the Los Angeles County Public Administrator. Merchandise is available for public viewing on Friday Feb 10, 2023 and online with over 7,000+ photographs. Online bidding runs until Tuesday February 14, 2023. Details are available on the website at www.cwsmarketing.com.
For more information, Contact CWS's Auction Director, Sean Fraley at 714-264-5740 or sfraley@cwsams.com
