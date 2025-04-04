Balfour Capital Welcomes Ibrahim Itani as Senior Wealth Manager

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

In investing, you want to go where the value is — not where the hype is.” — Carl Icahn, American businessman and investor

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group Appoints Ibrahim Itani to Bolster Private Banking Leadership and Global Market ReachBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a premier global investment and private wealth management firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Ibrahim Itani, a distinguished financial expert with more than two decades of experience in private banking, trading , and global wealth management. His appointment is a strategic step in BCG’s continued expansion into the Middle East and other high-growth regions.Since 2011, Ibrahim Itani has served as Head of Private Banking at BBAC Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing high-net-worth client relationships, overseeing strategic investment planning, and driving innovative financial solutions. His focus on regulatory compliance—including full alignment with FATCA and international anti-money laundering directives—has established him as a trusted advisor to clients and regulatory bodies alike.Most recently, Ibrahim has been instrumental in the Product and Development Team (2023–Present), where he has contributed to the creation and launch of new, client-focused financial products. His ability to bridge traditional wealth management with modern investment strategies has driven measurable growth and broadened BBAC’s service offerings to a more diverse and global clientele.Prior to leading private banking, Ibrahim served as Senior Global Sales Trader (2006–2010) at BBAC Bank, where he managed portfolios for high-net-worth individuals, executed trades across international exchanges, and provided sophisticated market analysis. His deep understanding of trading strategies, technical analysis, and risk-adjusted returns led to successful pre-IPO negotiations and consistently high client satisfaction ratings.Ibrahim’s academic foundation is equally robust. He holds both a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Lebanese American University. Further emphasizing his commitment to excellence, he has successfully passed Level 1 of the CFA Program and earned prestigious certifications from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) and the Lebanese Capital Market Authority (CMA).With expertise spanning private banking, cross-asset advisory, portfolio and risk management, and a particular focus on derivatives and structured credit, Ibrahim brings to Balfour Capital Group a global perspective strengthened by participation in international training programs and financial summits. Fluent in Arabic and English, and deeply connected within the US, European, and GCC financial markets, Ibrahim is uniquely positioned to support BCG’s growing client base in these regions.“Ibrahim’s strategic vision, integrity, and deep understanding of global financial markets make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said a spokesperson for Balfour Capital Group. “His proven ability to deliver tailored wealth solutions, develop market-relevant products, and maintain regulatory rigor aligns perfectly with BCG’s mission to provide exceptional value to our clients worldwide.”Ibrahim’s addition to the firm signifies Balfour Capital Group’s commitment to deepening its presence in key financial corridors and reinforcing its private banking capabilities. His experience in developing investment products, managing ultra-high-net-worth relationships, and fostering cross-border financial growth is set to enhance the firm's ability to deliver innovative and personalized investment strategies across geographies.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a globally recognized investment and asset management firm offering a full suite of wealth management, private equity, and advisory services. With a strong presence in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, BCG is dedicated to delivering bespoke solutions tailored to each client’s financial goals, driven by innovation, integrity, and strategic insight.Media Contact:press@balfourcapitalgroup.com

