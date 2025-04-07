Dallas Fort Worth Airport Selects Outsight for Large-Scale LiDAR Deployment in $17.2m Contract

Outsight Logo

​Outsight has been selected by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to deploy its LiDAR-based monitoring platform over three proposals.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outsight, the global leader in Spatial AI solutions, has been awarded a major contract by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to deploy its LiDAR-based platform for real-time monitoring of people and vehicle flows.The contract, approved by DFW’s Board of Directors following a competitive process involving four proposals, has an estimated value of $17.2 million.Outsight’s technology will enhance situational awareness across the airport by enabling accurate, real-time tracking of passengers and vehicles. The platform will help identify potential disruptions in flow before they escalate, supporting smoother and more resilient airport operations.“This project marks a significant milestone in the adoption of LiDAR-based Spatial Intelligence across U.S. airports,” said Raul Bravo, President and Co-founder of Outsight. “With large-scale deployments already underway in Asia and Europe, the DFW project confirms that LiDAR-based Spatial Intelligence is becoming a global standard—one that Outsight is proud to lead. We’re honored to bring this breakthrough technology to one of the world’s busiest airports.”About OutsightOutsight’s Spatial AI software solutions track and digitize human and vehicle motion using 3D LiDAR data and Spatial AI.Operators of transportation hubs—such as airports, train stations, sports venues, roadways, and industrial sites—gain access to real-time Spatial Intelligence that enhances operations, improves visitor experiences, and strengthens safety and security.We support customers across five continents from our offices in Paris, San Francisco, and Hong Kong, driven by the belief that accelerating the global adoption of Spatial Intelligence will lead to a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world.

