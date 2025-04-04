Insurance Leaders Raise Record $1.2 million for Charity at IICF Southeast Gala

Laura Beckmann of AmRisc honored with 2025 Philanthropic Leadership Award

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) , a unique nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities and enriching lives, raised a record $1.2 million at its 13th annual IICF Southeast Gala at The Thompson in Dallas, Texas last week. The special evening hosted more than 665 professionals from across the insurance industry in celebration of the industry’s dedication to giving back, while raising funds for nonprofit grantees in Texas and across the Southeast region. This is the fourth consecutive year the Southeast Division has raised over $1 million for charity at its annual gala.At the event, IICF honored Laura Beckmann, President and Chief Operating Officer of AmRisc LLC, with the prestigious 2025 IICF Southeast Philanthropic Leadership Award, which recognizes philanthropic excellence in the community and within the insurance industry. Laura is a highly respected insurance leader whose focus on ethics and compassion is instrumental in her leadership of the philanthropic initiatives within AmRisc and extends to the community at large. Laura serves on the IICF Houston Chapter Board of Directors and as a board member of the Msomi Academy for Girls in Kenya. She is also a member of YPO and a contributing member of WSIA, CIAB and APIW.“As a longtime IICF board member, I am thrilled to be honored with the IICF Southeast Philanthropic Leadership Award this year,” said Laura Beckmann. “Along with the unique opportunities IICF provides to serve our communities, the collective impact we are able to make by working together, through IICF and for the benefit of children, families and veterans across the Southeast, is incredibly meaningful.”Proceeds from the annual IICF Southeast Gala fund regional nonprofit partners focused on children at risk, education, disaster relief and military veterans. IICF’s Southeast Division has awarded $9.5 million in grants since its founding in 2012 to more than 310 nonprofits and charities across the Southeast region.This year’s IICF Southeast Gala will fund 27 IICF Community Grants to local nonprofits throughout Texas and communities in the Southeast. In 2025, the IICF Southeast will expand its charitable reach across the region to include a new IICF Florida Chapter, based in the Tampa region.“We are extraordinarily proud to have raised over $1 million for charity, for the fourth year in a row, at our annual Southeast Gala,” said Dan Kennedy, Chair of the IICF Southeast Division Board of Directors and Regional President at Markel. “It’s incredibly special for us to come together to help those in need in our communities. As Board Chair, I am honored to help highlight the leadership, commitment and generosity of the insurance industry in the Southeast.”“Following IICF’s 30th Anniversary year, during which we helped to deliver an additional 1 million meals to children in need, we were excited to host the first of IICF’s 2025 annual benefit events in Dallas,” said Sarah Conway, Executive Director of the IICF Southeast Division. “This year’s gala was even more meaningful as we paid tribute to a true industry and philanthropic legend, Bill Henry. Bill helped to establish IICF in Texas as the Founding Board Chair and his vision and dedication have laid the foundation for this incredible organization, and his giving heart and leadership continues to inspire us all.”This year’s annual Southeast Gala was generously supported by Diamond Sponsors: Texas Mutual and The Henry Family; Platinum Sponsors: AmRisc, Amwins, Apex One Capital, Burns & Wilcox, CNA, CRC Group, Markel, Marsh McClennan Agency, RT Specialty and The Hartford; Gold Sponsors: AIG, Amerisure, HUB, Service Insurance Companies and XPT along with many other generous industry sponsors.For more information regarding IICF’s Southeast Division and to donate, please visit the IICF website or contact Sarah Conway at (214) 228-2910 or sconway@iicf.org.About the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF)The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) is a unique nonprofit that unites the collective strengths of the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through grants, volunteer service and leadership. Established in 1994, IICF has served as the philanthropic voice and foundation of the insurance industry for more than thirty years, contributing $50 million in community grants along with over 355,000 volunteer hours by more than 130,000 industry professionals. IICF reinvests locally where funds are raised, serving hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations, for maximum community impact.IICF is a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. Learn more at www.iicf.org or follow us on social media at: LinkedIn and Instagram

