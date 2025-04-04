DPS Steps Up Enforcement for Annual Distracted Driving Campaign

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will increase patrols beginning this weekend to ensure drivers stay focused and avoid distractions while driving. April 7 through April 14, the Texas Highway Patrol (THP) will conduct its annual Distracted Driving traffic enforcement campaign—looking for drivers who are texting, failing to Move Over or Slow down or otherwise distracted behind the wheel.

“We’ve seen an alarming rise in incidents where our Troopers are being struck while working roadside— often due to distracted driving,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Distracted driving is not just dangerous, it’s deadly. For the safety of all Texans, we urge every driver to stay alert, put the phone down, and give the road your full attention.”

THP will increase enforcement as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs nationwide from April 7 through April 14. Last year, during DPS’ 2024 Distracted Driving enforcement efforts, there were more than 67,441 citations and warnings issued. This included over 4,815 speeding violations; 303 seat belt and child seat violations; 1,630 violations for driving without insurance; and 345 felony and fugitive arrests.

To comply with Move Over or Slow Down, Texas law states that a driver must either:

Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road (if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction) or

Slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph)

Violations of the law result in a misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine of up to $1,250. Subsequent offences can increase fines, and if the offence results in bodily injury, the penalty can be up to a state jail felony.

DPS offers the following safety tips:

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2025, there have been more than 3,184 Move Over, Slow Down violations . View Governor Greg Abbott’s Move Over or Slow Down PSA here.

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you consume alcohol.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas .

Remember to keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. You can always dial 1-800-525-5555 for any assistance when you’re traveling. That number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

