Frozen Food Leader Strengthens MRO Data Governance with Verdantis Ahead of SAP S/4HANA Migration

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verdantis, the AI Super-Agent for Master Data, has announced a new partnership with a leading U.S.-based frozen food manufacturer. As a trusted name in consumer and food service markets, the company has chosen Verdantis to support its SAP S/4HANA migration by modernizing and standardizing its MRO master data.About the CompanyA key player in North America's frozen food sector, the organization is a wholly owned subsidiary of a global food conglomerate. With over 7,500 employees and manufacturing operations across Minnesota, Kansas, Texas, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, it delivers some of the most recognized brands to retail, club, and food service customers.S/4HANA Data Transformation with AI Super-AgentsAs part of its shift from ECC to SAP S/4HANA, the company is undertaking a data transformation initiative focused on harmonizing nearly 57,000 material master records. The objective is to restructure legacy data into a consistent, structured format that simplifies part setup, enhances BOM accuracy, and ensures end-to-end part traceability across maintenance, procurement, and inventory.Verdantis’ AI agents are at the core of this effort. Classification engines assign taxonomy using UNSPSC standards, while allowing customization for internal hierarchies. AutoEnrich AI scans available input—such as manufacturer names and part numbers—and auto-fills missing values by referencing trusted sources. AI-driven parsing organizes fragmented information, and AutoSpec ensures that data fields are aligned with defined attributes for each component type. In parallel, AutoTranslation helps unify multilingual data, ensuring consistent, readable outputs.These transformations aim to standardize data, thereby improving sourcing, reducing duplication, and supporting inventory optimization.Enabling Long-Term Data GovernanceAs part of the project, Verdantis will also enable long-term data governance for approximately 20 users across the company’s teams, with capabilities for search, creation, and approval. The harmonized data will be integrated into their S/4HANA environment via middleware, ensuring continued accuracy and usability as the business scales.“We’re excited to partner with this Global Food Leader’s in their digital transformation journey,” said Anbarasu Reddy, General Manager and Head of Operation at Verdantis. “By applying advanced AutoSpec, AutoEnrich AI, and Auto Translation, our governance platform Integrity ensures enriched data that integrates seamlessly with the company’s ERP, including BoM and work order management, for ongoing accuracy and operational efficiency.”With Verdantis’ support, the company is laying the foundation for a future-ready ERP system built on trusted, harmonized, and governed master data—reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and innovation in the frozen food industry.About VerdantisVerdantis is an AI-powered master data platform that transforms enterprise data into a trusted business asset. As a specialist in MRO and indirect materials, Verdantis offers end-to-end solutions for classification, enrichment, translation, and governance—helping global organizations accelerate digital transformation, reduce costs, and improve operational resilience. Learn more at www.verdantis.com

