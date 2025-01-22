Verdantis Unveils Auto-Enrich AI: Leading the Charge in Master Data Management with Intelligent AI Agents

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verdantis, a leading SaaS company specializing in enterprise Master Data Management solutions has formally announced the rollout of its flagship data enrichment product, Auto-enrich AI.Auto-Enrich AI, is an innovative solution designed to address critical gaps in enterprise data management.Missing or incomplete data remains a significant challenge for organizations, often caused by limited information availability and insufficient data governance practices. Auto-Enrich AI tackles this issue by autonomously retrieving and enriching data using publicly available resources and a proprietary repository of trusted databases. The enriched and validated data is seamlessly integrated into ERP systems, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and efficiency.“Auto-Enrich AI represents a pivotal milestone for Verdantis as our first AI agent for master data enrichment. This launch is a significant step toward realizing our vision of becoming the AI Super-Agent for Enterprise Master Data Management” said Kumar Gaurav Gupta, CEO at Verdantis.Designed for maximum flexibility, Auto-Enrich AI can be deployed as a bolt-on solution to Verdantis’ flagship products— Harmonize © and Integrity ©—or as a standalone offering to enhance enterprise data strategies.This cutting-edge solution minimizes manual effort in data enrichment, eliminates inefficiencies, and ensures that vendor and material records remain consistently accurate and reliable. By transforming how organizations manage master data, Auto-Enrich AI enables smarter, data-driven decision-making and enhances operational efficiency.Auto Enrich AI is compatible with leading ERP systems like SAP, Oracle, and many more, ensuring a hassle-free deployment for organizations of all sizes.Verdantis clients have already experienced measurable benefits from deploying AutoEnrichAI.A recent implementation for a leading manufacturing company resulted in:• The enrichment of over 100,000 material and service records within weeks.• Cost savings of over 30% in inventory management due to improved data accuracy.For enterprises seeking to modernize their master data strategy, Auto-Enrich AI provides a powerful tool to maintain up-to-date, complete, and dependable records, setting the foundation for long-term success.About VerdantisFounded in 2004, Verdantis specializes in Master Data Management solutions, helping organizations standardize and manage their master data. The company’s expertise has helped Fortune 500 companies in North America, Europe, APAC, and MENA solve key data challenges.Over the past two decades, the company has adapted to changing customer needs and technological advancements, focusing on innovative solutions while prioritizing practical applications of technology.With a vision is to become "The AI Super-Agent for Master Data" Both of Verdantis’ flagship products, Harmonize© & Integrity©, already have embedded AI-Models for improved efficiency and accuracy.Moving forward, Verdantis plans to make Artificial Intelligence the central pillar of our offerings, enhancing automation, and enabling informed decision-making for our clients. By imbibing this into our very foundation, we aim to help organizations gain deeper insights, optimize their operations, and stay ahead in an increasingly data-driven world.For more information on how Verdantis can elevate your data management capabilities, please visit www.verdantis.com or contact Verdantis team at info@verdantis.com

