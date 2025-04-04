Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, Leading Orthopedic Surgeon in Austin, Introduces Advanced Surgical Techniques for Shoulder, Knee, and Ankle Care

Austin, TX – Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, a trusted name in orthopedic surgery in Austin, is proud to announce the integration of cutting-edge technologies and advanced surgical techniques into his practice. As a renowned shoulder surgeon in Austin, Dr. Burrus is committed to providing his patients with the latest, most effective treatments available to ensure faster recovery and improved outcomes. With the addition of innovative shoulder and knee procedures, Dr. Burrus continues to lead the way in orthopedic care.

Shoulder Replacements with Advanced Templating Technology

In an effort to offer the best possible outcomes for patients requiring shoulder replacement surgery, Dr. Burrus now utilizes the Arthrex Virtual Implant Positioning™ (VIP) System for precise and accurate shoulder surgery. This advanced templating software allows for optimal placement of the shoulder implant, improving alignment, reducing surgical time, and enhancing recovery for patients. As a trusted shoulder doctor Austin, Dr. Burrus is dedicated to utilizing the most advanced tools available to improve patient satisfaction and long-term results.

ACL Reconstruction with Quadriceps Tendon Autograft

Dr. Burrus is now offering ACL reconstruction surgery using quadriceps tendon autograft, a minimally invasive technique that is transforming ACL repair. The QuadPro™ tendon harvester, provided by Arthrex, is designed to harvest a quadriceps or patellar tendon graft with precision and minimal disruption to surrounding tissue. This technique enhances recovery time and reduces the risk of complications, making it an ideal choice for patients looking for a safer, more effective ACL reconstruction option. As a leading knee surgeon Austin, Dr. Burrus employs this innovative technology to address knee injuries with the utmost care and precision.

ACL Surgery with Internal Brace Backup Fixation

For those undergoing ACL reconstruction, Dr. Burrus offers the Arthrex ACL Backup Fixation System, which provides enhanced tibial fixation to ensure the strength and stability of the graft during healing. This system includes a SwiveLock® implant and a spade-tipped drill, allowing for strong, reproducible fixation that is critical for successful outcomes. The InternalBrace™ ligament augmentation technology further strengthens the repaired ACL, making it ideal for patients with high activity levels. Dr. Burrus, a leading knee specialist Austin, is proud to offer this advanced solution to patients seeking comprehensive ACL repair options.

MPFL Reconstruction for Patellar Instability

For patients experiencing patellar instability, Dr. Burrus now offers the Arthrex MPFL Reconstruction procedure, utilizing an anatomic double-bundle technique to replicate the natural shape of the medial patellofemoral ligament (MPFL). This technique provides stability in both flexion and extension, helping to prevent rotational instability throughout the range of motion. As a trusted knee doctor Austin, Dr. Burrus provides effective solutions for patients struggling with patellar instability, allowing them to return to normal activity levels with improved confidence and mobility.

Comprehensive Ankle Care

In addition to his expertise in shoulder and knee care, Dr. Burrus also offers comprehensive ankle surgery services in Austin. As a highly experienced ankle surgeon Austin, he provides personalized treatment plans for patients dealing with a variety of ankle injuries and conditions. From fractures to chronic instability, Dr. Burrus offers advanced surgical options to help patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

About Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD

Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus is an experienced orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, knee, and ankle surgery in Austin, TX. With a commitment to providing state-of-the-art care and personalized treatment plans, Dr. Burrus helps his patients achieve the best possible outcomes. His use of the latest technologies and techniques ensures that patients receive the highest quality of care in a compassionate and professional environment.

For more information on Dr. Burrus’s services or to schedule a consultation, please visit his website at https://drtyrrellburrus.com/ or contact his office at (512) 324-9170.

Contact Information

Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, MD

Website: https://drtyrrellburrus.com/

Phone: (512) 324-9170

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/dr-m-tyrrell-burrus-leading-orthopedic-surgeon-in-austin-introduces-advanced-surgical-techniques-for-shoulder-knee-and-ankle-care/

