Humanitarian Report 2025: the situation in Colombia reached its most critical point in eight years in 2024.

“The suffering of these communities is not an unavoidable consequence of armed conflict. It is the direct result of the lack of respect for humanitarian norms designed to protect those not taking part in the fighting,” said Patrick Hamilton, head of the ICRC’s delegation in Colombia. “Civilians are paying the price, but they shouldn’t have to.”

In 2024, the ICRC recorded 382 alleged violations of IHL, reflecting diminishing respect for norms that protect civilians and those no longer taking part in hostilities. Of those violations, 44 per cent compromised the lives or physical or mental integrity of people protected under IHL. A further 33 percent were related to the conduct of hostilities, in particular failure by the parties to take precautions to protect civilians and civilian property from the effects of attacks. The remaining 23 per cent included acts that hindered communities’ well-being and their ability to meet their essential needs and access essential services.

These figures, which represent only those violations that the ICRC was able to document itself, nevertheless illustrate the difficulty of receiving protection for those in Colombia who are not participating in the hostilities. The ICRC is deeply concerned about this lack of respect for IHL and reiterates that the parties to the conflict remain responsible for safeguarding the civilian population, no matter what.