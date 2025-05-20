Afghanistan: Physical rehabilitation programme leaflet 2024

After days of relentless rainfall, an old muddy wall in Mehrnaz’s home collapsed on her leg, crushing it beyond repair. The pain was sharp, but the deeper wounds were yet to come. At the time, Mehrnaz had no understanding of what it meant to live with a disability. She didn’t grasp how her world — once full of movement, play, and possibility — had suddenly changed.

Mehrnaz visited the ICRC’s physical rehabilitation centre in Faizabad, Badakhshan, and received a prosthesis. Today her life has taken a positive turn and for the first time, she can stand and walk on her own. Mehrnaz is now looking forward to running and playing with other children. With every step she takes, she moves forward on the path toward a brighter future.

Seeing Mehrnaz’s happy face makes all our efforts worthwhile,” says Husna Walizada, prostheses and orthoses technician in Faizabad.

Mehrnaz’s story is a symbol of hope and how physical rehabilitation can change a child’s life.

