China: Conflict Prevention Tool launched in Beijing to support corporate overseas security management

The Tool, co-developed by the ICRC-DCAF Partnership and other partners, supports businesses working in complex overseas environments to undertake more effective conflict analysis and heightened due diligence to deepen their understanding of local security and socio-economic dynamics and enable them to prevent operational security and social responsibility risks. RZCSRI provided expert translation and contextualization of the translation for the Chinese corporate audience.

The launch was part of the Seminar on Overseas Security Management and Good Practices & Launching of Practical Tools, which drew over 50 representatives from leading enterprises, industry associations, embassies, international organizations, research institutions, think tanks, media, and the Red Cross Movement.

The ICRC also took this occasion to launch the new Chinese edition of Business and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) with Matt Pollard, Legal Advisor at the ICRC and author of the publication, delivering a video presentation on the relevance and value of this guide for business operations. The launch was aimed at helping Chinese enterprises operating in particularly complex environments to gain a better understanding of IHL and adopt business practices that are in accordance with IHL rules and principles.