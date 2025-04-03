Afghanistan: Communities still endangered by mines and unexploded ordnance

With the ICRC’s support, ARCS volunteers successfully made 243,000 people—149,000 children, 46,000 men, and 48,000 women – aware of the risks associated with explosive hazards last year in five UXO-contaminated regions. Additionally, 301 community leaders from at-risk areas attended specialized RASB training so that they could share their learnings to ensure broader awareness and safer communities.

This work is vital for preventing tragedies and helping Afghan communities reclaim their lives without fear. They complement other prevention efforts including awareness campaigns on social media and through local radio stations, which have reached an estimated five million people in 2024, including in remote areas or places more at risk because of floods and landslides.

Post-incident support: rebuilding lives after tragedy

The devastating impact of UXOs extends far beyond the initial explosion, leaving victims and their families struggling with emotional, physical, psychosocial and financial burdens. To help ease this suffering, the ICRC provides direct cash assistance and economic support to those affected, covering emergency expenses such as medical treatment and funeral costs or for long-term rehabilitation services and opportunities to lead fulfilling lives.

Victims receive social and physical rehabilitation services at the ICRC’s seven Physical Rehabilitation Centres (PRCs) across Afghanistan. These centres offer prosthetic limbs, physiotherapy, opportunities for social integration through sports and vocational training, and interest-free microcredit loans to help people with disability rebuild their lives and establish small businesses. In 2024, the PRCs provided rehabilitation services to 6,960 landmine survivors, including 253 newly registered patients.