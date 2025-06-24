Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,864 in the last 365 days.

ICRC mourns colleague killed in Gaza

It is with enormous sadness that we announce the death of another ICRC colleague in Gaza.

Mahmoud Barakeh, who worked supporting logistics at the Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah, was killed on Sunday, 22nd June.

Mahmoud leaves behind his wife, three sons, and two daughters.

His killing is a profound personal loss and a painful moment for our teams.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

This heartbreaking loss is yet another stark reminder of the immense challenges our colleagues, and the people of Gaza, face each day.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ICRC mourns colleague killed in Gaza

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more