ICRC mourns colleague killed in Gaza

It is with enormous sadness that we announce the death of another ICRC colleague in Gaza.

Mahmoud Barakeh, who worked supporting logistics at the Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah, was killed on Sunday, 22nd June.

Mahmoud leaves behind his wife, three sons, and two daughters.

His killing is a profound personal loss and a painful moment for our teams.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

This heartbreaking loss is yet another stark reminder of the immense challenges our colleagues, and the people of Gaza, face each day.