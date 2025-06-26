China: establishment of the university alliance to promote international humanitarian law
International humanitarian law (IHL) is a set of rules that seeks, for humanitarian reasons, to limit the effects of armed conflict. It protects persons who are not, or are no longer, directly or actively participating in hostilities, and imposes limits on the means and methods of warfare.
China has consistently advocated for the respect of IHL in armed conflicts at the United Nations and other international forums. In September 2024, China, together with Brazil, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and South Africa, jointly launched a global initiative with the ICRC to galvanize political commitments to IHL.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.