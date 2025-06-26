Submit Release
China: establishment of the university alliance to promote international humanitarian law

International humanitarian law (IHL) is a set of rules that seeks, for humanitarian reasons, to limit the effects of armed conflict. It protects persons who are not, or are no longer, directly or actively participating in hostilities, and imposes limits on the means and methods of warfare.

China has consistently advocated for the respect of IHL in armed conflicts at the United Nations and other international forums. In September 2024, China, together with Brazil, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and South Africa, jointly launched a global initiative with the ICRC to galvanize political commitments to IHL.

